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Jewish academic and Hebrew scholar Irene Lancaster explores the rabbinic interpretation of Jacob’s encounter with Esau.

When Jacob re-encounters his twin brother and mortal foe, Esau (Genesis Chapter 32:7), why does the Hebrew Bible state both that: ‘Jacob feared greatly’ and also that ‘he was distressed.’ Could this apparent repetitiveness simply be poetic licence?



However, according to rabbinic teaching, not one, but two, emotions were welling up in Jacob simultaneously. Esau and his ‘400 men’ were obviously out to kill Jacob - reason enough for great fear. However, one possibility is that Jacob also became distressed at the thought that he would therefore have to fight back and maybe kill someone innocent on the other side - Judaism actually teaches that if someone comes to kill you, you should strike first. In addition, Jacob had his wives and children with him. They had to be saved at all costs.

It could be argued that if killing the enemy is permitted in such circumstances, why should Jacob feel any distress at all. Rabbinic commentary suggests that the issue was not so much about the defensive killing of Esau, but, rather, the plight of the men he was bringing with him.

It was the possible killing of these men as collateral damage that concerned Jacob, even though that too is permissible in legitimate warfare.

This incident, together with mainstream Jewish commentaries, led by Rashi, the greatest Hebrew Bible commentator (1040-1105), reminds us of the remarkable poem written by the young Rabbi Shear Yashuv Cohen (1927-2016) on killing a man for the first time while safeguarding the Old City of Jerusalem during the 1948 War of Independence.

The Jordanian Army’s Arab Legion was led by Englishman, John Glubb (1897-1986). Here is an extract of ‘Man in Battle’, written by the young Shear Yashuv in Jerusalem 1948, referring to himself in the third person: “He lifts his hand and reflects. He examines his fingers, pale in the moonlight and thinks: ‘These hands have shed blood …. His heart rises up; the humanity in him demands its due.

“With head bowed, he falls to the ground and shudders like a sinner. He seeks out refuge. He is all regret - all man.

“His lips utter a silent prayer, giving thanks to the Creator for keeping his humanity alive: ‘Oh G-d, watch over us that we may preserve our humanity, our image of G-d during battle …. Give us courage, dear G-d; Amen.’” (‘Rabbi Shear Yashuv Cohen: ‘Between War and Peace’; Urim Press, 2017, translated from Hebrew by Irene Lancaster, p 118).

The distress at having to kill a person for the greater good is as obvious in the future Chief Rabbi and head of the Haifa Bet Din, Shear Yashuv Cohen, as it had been in our ancestor Jacob on encountering Esau and his army.

At stake is a moral dilemma that expands into broader areas of life that affect us all. For instance, is it permissible to carry out an abortion in order to save the mother’s life? May we break Shabbat to extend the life of a terminally sick patient? May we drink water on Yom Kippur if necessary for medical reasons? More controversially, if someone burgles our house, are we permitted to kill him in self-defence while he is still on the premises?

In other words, in order to avoid a greater infringement of Jewish Law, are we allowed to infringe another statute of Jewish Law?

Many cases are not black and white. How do we deal with the grey areas? And this is where free will comes in - for the sake of the greater good which is not always obvious. No wonder that in complex situations distress is part of the decision process.

Not much later in the story, Jacob encounters the Angel with whom he will ‘wrestle until daybreak' (Genesis 32:24). Jacob survives this ordeal with just a torn ligament.

From this time on, Jacob will no longer be called ‘Jacob’ (meaning ‘supplanter’, according to Rashi), but ‘Israel’. In contrast to ‘Jacob’, ‘Israel’ connotes nobility and straightforwardness. Israel will no longer play second fiddle to Esau, that is, no longer will Israel literally follow in Esau’s footsteps as at birth, nor (now symbolically) will he continue to hang onto his elder twin’s heel.

Instead, from henceforth, Israel will lead the way. Israel will become the ancestor of the Jewish people, while Esau will become the ancestor of Amalek (Genesis 36:12), the epitome of evil.

The prophet Ovadiah is the shortest Book in the Hebrew Bible and is also the accompanying Haftorah to this Sedra of ‘Vayishlach’.

Ovadiah’s single chapter represents an indictment of Esau and what he represents. Edom, Esau’s territory, will be ‘cut down to size’. G-d will constantly ‘bring you down .... For their treachery.’ The people of Esau/Edom may well be cunning, but they have no real ‘discernment’.

Verse 11 has been repeated many times: ‘On the day you stood aloof and allowed others to do the fighting, but then shared in the spoils, you demonstrated that you yourself were actually one of them.’

Such callous behaviour down the ages from fair weather friends, standing on the sidelines and watching, is actually harder to forgive than active belligerency.

And this is what the Jewish community has had to contend with through the ages.

But when Jacob becomes Israel a new chapter is written in the history of the Jewish people. This episode in which Jacob encounters Esau, followed by his encounter with the Angel, during which he is renamed Israel, provides a fitting prelude to the upcoming story of the brave Maccabees, with the joyous festival of Chanukah just around the corner.