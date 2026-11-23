(Photo: Slav 4 U)

Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition opposing a drag show in Hackney after promotional material depicted the baby Jesus wearing nipple tape.

The petition was launched by CitizenGo and has received over 75,000 signatures.

The sold-out show goes by the name of “YASSSEŁKA” and is being put on by Polish drag group, Slav 4 U at the Rose Lipman Building on Thursday 3 December, during the season of Advent when Christians prepare for Christmas.

The Rose Lipman Building is run by Mill Co on behalf of Hackney Council and shares space with small businesses and a nursery.

The name of the drag show is a play on Jasełka, the traditional Polish Nativity plays that are usually performed during the Christmas season by children in schools, nurseries or churches.

The petition calls the show "blasphemous" and says that "Polish Catholics in London, families who carried their faith through war and communism, are being mocked through their own traditions".

It says the show is inappropriate for a council-owned building that is supposed to bring members of the community together, and that it should be cancelled.

"The organisers will call it festive fun. In truth, it is a deliberate insult to what Christians hold most sacred, and timed for the very season we spend preparing our hearts to welcome Him," the petition reads.

"Can you picture a public venue treating the most sacred figure of any other faith this way? It would never be allowed."

Slav 4 U responded to the criticism by removing religious references from the promotional material and replacing the image of baby Jesus in nipple tape with a picture of the drag queens taking part in the show.

Andrea Williams, the chief executive of Christian Concern, told The Telegraph that Jesus’s birth had been turned into a “vehicle for ridicule and sexualised entertainment”.

“Hackney council should listen to the strength of public concern and cancel the event," she said.

“The promotional material depicts the Christ Child in sexually provocative drag imagery. That is deeply offensive and insulting to Christians and makes a mockery of God sending his only son to Earth for us.”

She continued, “Freedom of expression matters, but it does not mean that deliberate provocation against the Christian faith should be celebrated ... through publicly owned community venues.

“Such venues should serve the whole community, including the millions of people for whom the birth of Jesus is sacred.”

Hackney Council and Mill Co have been contacted for comment.