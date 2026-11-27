St Albans Cathedral (Photo: Getty/iStock)

St Albans Cathedral has received national recognition from VisitEngland for its hospitality, celebrating the efforts of hundreds of volunteers and staff who help make the historic place of worship accessible and welcoming to visitors.

The accolade forms part of the 2026 VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, which recognise high standards of hospitality, innovation and visitor experience across England’s tourism sector.

The cathedral, which receives over 650,000 visitors annually, remains an active centre of Christian worship while providing opportunities for people from around the world to engage with Britain’s religious and cultural heritage.

With a history spanning more than 1,700 years, the cathedral is particularly associated with the story of Alban, Britain’s first saint, and is among the country’s most ancient places of worship still serving Christian communities today.

Acting Dean of St Albans Cathedral, the Rev Canon Will Gibbs paid tribute to those whose dedication contributed to the achievement.

“We are thrilled to receive this award which is a testimony to our amazing staff and volunteers and the fantastic job they do in offering a warm welcome to all who visit us,” he said.

More than 600 volunteers contribute to the cathedral’s daily operations, undertaking a variety of responsibilities that support both its ministry and wider engagement with the community.

Alongside greeting visitors and providing guided tours, volunteers assist with worship services, educational activities, musical performances and work with children and young people. Others help maintain the cathedral and its surroundings.

The cathedral also offers volunteering opportunities as a means of bringing people together, developing new skills and safeguarding its historic and religious heritage for future generations.

The award comes as preparations are underway for Alban 150, a programme of celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of St Albans receiving city status in 2027.