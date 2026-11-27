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People who regularly engage with the Bible are significantly more likely to donate to charitable causes, while those who make personal sacrifices to help others also report greater levels of wellbeing, according to new research.

The findings come from the eighth and final chapter of the American Bible Society’s ‘State of the Bible: USA 2026’ report, which examines the relationship between religious commitment, generosity and personal flourishing.

The study drew on responses from 2,649 American adults, with interviews conducted by National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago in January.

Based on participants’ reported charitable contributions in 2025, the research found that 89% of those classified as ‘Scripture Engaged’ had donated to churches or other charitable organisations, compared with 49% of those considered ‘Bible Disengaged’.

Researchers also found a considerable difference in the amount people donated depending on how strongly they believed the Bible had influenced their lives.

Respondents who strongly agreed that the Bible’s message had transformed them reported a median charitable donation of $1,000, five times the $200 recorded among those who only somewhat agreed.

Dr John Farquhar Plake, chief innovation officer at the American Bible Society and editor-in-chief of the report, said the findings demonstrated the connection between faith and practical expressions of love.

“Generosity is a tangible expression of love,” he said.

“Generosity is an overflow of the heart, and this year’s State of the Bible findings clearly demonstrate that a life transformed by the Bible inspires sacrificial giving and ultimately impacts a person's overall well-being - along with that of their community.”

The research also explored whether generosity extends beyond financial contributions to include a willingness to make personal sacrifices for the benefit of others.

Researchers drew on the concept of “contributory love”, which Harvard University’s Human Flourishing Program describes as seeking the good of others for their own sake. Participants were asked how willing they were to help others and whether they felt that doing so contributed to their own wellbeing.

Almost half (46%) reported that they “often” or “always” made “necessary sacrifices to help others”, while 41% said their personal wellbeing depended on making a meaningful contribution to the lives of those around them.

Across generations, Gen Z was the most likely to record low levels of Contributory Love (21% compared with an average of 15% among older generations), although researchers suggested that these differences could reflect people’s current stage of life rather than inherent generational characteristics.

Those who demonstrated a greater willingness to help others also tended to report higher levels of personal flourishing.

Participants who frequently made sacrifices for others scored an average of 7.2 on the Human Flourishing Index, compared with 6.2 among those who rarely or never did so.

The strongest associations were found in areas relating to character and virtue (58%), meaning and purpose (54%), and close social relationships (53%), rather than physical and mental health (40%) or financial and material stability (37%).

The authors note that helping others doesn't always bring more satisfaction or better mental health: “Helping others is more closely connected with character and purpose.”

Interestingly, researchers found that financial stability did not necessarily determine people’s willingness to help others.

“This suggests that many people give to others even when they're worried about paying their own bills,” the report stated.

The findings also highlighted differences between Christians based on the importance they placed on their faith.

Among practising Christians, defined as those who attend church at least monthly and strongly consider their faith important, 51% recorded high levels of Contributory Love.

This compared with 31% of casual Christians who attend church regularly but do not express the same level of personal religious commitment, and 28% of nominal Christians.

“This suggests that churchgoing alone does not spur a giving spirit,” the report observed.

“It seems to be the recognition of faith as ‘very important in my life’ that drives people to make necessary sacrifices and contribute to the well-being of others.”

Bible engagement was similarly associated with greater generosity. Some 64% of Scripture Engaged respondents said they frequently made sacrifices to help others, compared with 40% of Bible Disengaged participants.

However, the researchers acknowledged that their measure of Scripture Engagement already included questions about generosity and loving behaviour, potentially contributing to the strength of this association.

A separate examination based solely on Bible-reading frequency found that 45% of those who used Scripture at least weekly demonstrated high levels of Contributory Love, compared with 40% of occasional Bible users and 27% of non-users.

The report therefore emphasised: “It’s good to read the Bible as often as you can, no doubt, but the biggest life change occurs when people commit to live biblically. It’s the reality of James 1:22 - be doers of the Word and not just hearers.”

Beyond religious participation, the study revealed broader changes in charitable giving across the US.

Overall, 62% of Americans reported donating to a church or charity in 2025, a slight decline from 64% the previous year, although still higher than the 57% recorded in 2021.

Generational differences were also evident in longer-term giving trends. While charitable participation among adults aged 60 and over remained relatively stable, giving among those aged 45 to 59 has gradually recovered since 2021. However, participation among adults aged 44 and under has yet to return to previous levels.

The median amount donated by donor households also fell sharply, from $894 in 2024 to $500 in 2025.

Despite these declines, religious organisations continued to receive the largest proportion of charitable contributions, accounting for almost 60% of the donations reported by respondents.

Half of all charitable donations went directly to churches, parishes or temples, while other religious organisations received a further 11%.

The research also found that lower-income households tended to contribute a greater proportion of their earnings to charitable causes than wealthier households.

Among donors earning less than $30,000 annually, the median contribution represented 1.3% of household income, compared with 0.6% among those earning $100,000 or more.

Meanwhile, respondents with high Contributory Love scores who made charitable donations gave a median of $1,000, compared with $400 among donors with low scores.

The report’s authors stressed that generosity should not be understood simply in terms of financial contributions, but also through the motivation to care for others.

Reflecting on the wider significance of the findings, they pointed to the biblical teaching that love - “God’s love for us, our love for God, and our desire to love others as our Lord does” - rather than money, should remain central to Christian service.

“We don’t preach the Bible to make money for our church or cause,” the report concluded.

“We preach the Bible to open lives to an encounter with God's transforming love, and then we see what happens.”