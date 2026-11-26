Ann Widdecombe 1947 - 2026 (Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and four of his predecessors joined around 600 people at Westminster Cathedral on Thursday for a memorial service for Ann Widdecombe, the former Conservative minister and Reform UK spokeswoman who was found dead in her home in July aged 78.

David Cameron, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak were among those who attended the service in London, along with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage attended with his deputy, Richard Tice, and party chairman Lee Anderson.

Bishop James Curry, an auxiliary bishop of Westminster, led the service after the Archbishop of Westminster, Richard Moth, was taken to hospital on Wednesday. The Diocese of Westminster said the Archbishop had felt unwell and was undergoing tests.

Widdecombe was received into the Roman Catholic Church in 1993, after the Church of England’s General Synod voted to ordain women as priests.

Thursday’s public memorial followed a private funeral in August at Buckfast Abbey in Devon, where Widdecombe worshipped regularly. Around 100 family members, friends and colleagues attended the requiem Mass.

Widdecombe was first elected as the Conservative MP for Maidstone in 1987 and served as prisons minister in the 1990s. In Parliament she backed David Alton’s campaign to lower the legal time limit for abortion.

She went on to represent the Brexit Party in the European Parliament and was Reform UK’s spokeswoman on immigration and justice at the time of her death. Beyond politics, she gained a legion of new fans through her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

Lord Alton remembered Widdecombe as someone who showed “great kindness in responding to people facing personal challenges and tragedy”. Chris Whitehouse, a trustee of Right To Life UK, described her as a friend and political mentor who defended the lives of unborn children and people approaching the end of their lives.

Widdecombe was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor on 9 July. Joshua Kerry, 28, of Rotherham, has been charged with her murder. He is due to stand trial on 8 June.