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Alan Milburn has a hugely ambitious plan to tackle the NEET crisis that affects nearly a million young people not in education, employment or training. He has set out a radical approach that calls for a "new deal with wider society to make this a shared ambition for the nation".

Milburn understands that the NEET crisis is a "moral problem", and that it is everyone’s problem. It has complex causes including mental ill health, poverty, inequality and a choice by successive governments "to neglect the problem rather than tackle it".



His review has been driven by the twin beliefs that work gives young people's lives shape, meaning and purpose; and that every young person has something to contribute. This is a deeply Christian outlook.

The Bible puts a high value on work, right from the Creation story, where God tasks Adam and Eve with caring for the earth and one another.

I wonder, do you love your work or does it perhaps lack meaning in your eyes?

If we can grasp that God actually gives us our work to do, it gives us daily purpose as well as the knowledge that we are “working for the Lord, not for human masters” (Colossians 3:23).

And for those who struggle to believe that they have anything to offer, we know that in fact they have an innate worth and purpose, as individuals made in the image of God. In 1 Corinthians 12, Paul is clear that each person has a different function in the body of Christ, but each one plays a vital part.

So I believe the Milburn report offers a huge challenge not just for government but also for the Church. Many young people are anxious and uncertain. According to the Children’s Society, 15 year olds in the UK have some of the lowest levels of life satisfaction in Europe. The Church has the key to helping them to understand that they are valued and valuable.

And as nobody is an individual in isolation, we need to invest time, care and attention in families, into supporting parents with the challenges of raising their children. Being NEET in late adolescence is closely linked to a lack of school readiness at the age of 4.

This report lays down an intensely relational opportunity to our churches to support the families and young people in their neighbourhoods.

How can your church be salt and light in your local community today? It might be by connecting with young families through toddler groups, or partnering with Christian organisations that equip churches to support others, such as Care for the Family, Safe Families or Transforming Lives for Good.

Let’s not view the needs of our young people as a problem to be left to government. It should not and cannot tackle these issues alone, and it cannot provide people with the hope of Christ that the Church can offer.

Churches are uniquely placed to help families and young people gain a sense of their own worth, which ultimately only comes from an understanding of our great worth in God's sight. We all have a role to play, so let’s pray about how our churches might support these needs today.