The Church of England

Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe has called a Church of England Synod motion that could lead to clergy being barred from joining or supporting his party “outrageous” and said he would challenge such a move in court.

“We will fight them in the court. I am not tolerating it,” Lowe said.

The private member’s motion was tabled by Sam Wilson, a youth worker in Greater Manchester and a lay member of the General Synod representing Chester.

The motion affirms that “all people are created in the image of God and that racism is a sin” and asks the House of Bishops to declare that Restore Britain’s policies, objectives, activities and public statements are incompatible with the Church of England’s teaching on racial equality.

If the bishops made such a declaration, under section 3(3) of the Clergy Conduct Measure 2026 clergy who joined or supported Restore Britain could face disciplinary action. Possible penalties under the measure include being barred from exercising ministry for a fixed period or for life.

Wilson told the Guardian he had brought forward the motion after seeing what he described as an increase in far-right activity on the streets and racialised language online.

“My motivation is not that there is a large number of vicars who are supportive of Restore, but more that I think it is incumbent on the church to really establish a position and draw a line in terms of what is acceptable and not acceptable debate," he said.

He added: “The last time anything like this was debated was in relation to the BNP [British National Party] and it passed with near unanimity, so there is confidence that this will also pass. A fear back then was that the church debating these parties could give them undue oxygen and publicity but that has changed now with X and other platforms.”

Richard Chapman, head of parliamentary affairs for the Archbishops’ Council, responding to the backlash on X, noted that the proposal has come from an individual Synod member and needs at least 100 signatures before it can be considered for debate. It will lapse if it falls short of that threshold by mid-July.

If it reaches 100, the Synod’s Business Committee would still have to decide whether to put it on the agenda. If Synod backed the motion, it would be for the House of Bishops to decide whether to make the declaration.

Church of England bishops previously made similar declarations concerning the British National Party and the National Front under the Clergy Discipline Measure 2003.

The Free Speech Union has come out strongly against the motion, describing the proposals as “disgraceful”.

"The Church’s legislative body should not dictate which political parties Church of England clergy may support, or what counts as acceptable debate," it said.



"The Church must do better when it comes to free speech."

Jamie Franklin, a Church of England priest and host of the Irreverend podcast, said, “This motion represents an outrageous affront to the free speech and belief of clergy of all political persuasions. Clergy are citizens of the UK and we have a right to participate in the democratic process."

He added, “General Synod must not pass this.”

Christian commentator Adrian Hilton questioned how the same test would be applied to other parties, pointing to a motion adopted by the Green Party of England and Wales treating Zionism as a form of racism.

"It's also important to note that the Green Party’s official policy that 'Zionism is racism' - which uniquely denies Jewish self-determination and treats it as a form of racism - has received no equivalent motion to bar clergy from joining or supporting that party.

"If the test is 'policies incompatible with the equality of persons or groups of different races', the Bishops will need to consider the upsurge in far-left activity."