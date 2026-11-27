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Proposals have been put forward in the US that would require abortion providers to give women self-administering an abortion at home containers to collect and return the remains of their baby, instead of flushing them down the toilet.

Under the Don’t Flush Babies Act, tabled by Republican Congresswoman Sheri Biggs, abortion providers would have to give women taking abortion drugs at home a “catch kit” comprised of two containers – one for “human fetal remains” and another for “solid medical waste”.

The remains would then have to be sent back to the abortion provider for burial or cremation.

Under the proposals, abortion providers who fail to issue the kits when dispensing abortion pills could face a fine of up to $150,000 and up to five years in prison, or both. The bill was introduced in the US House of Representatives and has been referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

The UK-based Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) said the proposed law raised the “uncomfortable reality” of abortion, noting that similar kits have been issued in Scotland, albeit for the compassionate collection of the remains of an unborn baby that has died in a miscarriage.

SPUC said the provision of such kits for both miscarriages and abortions raised "important questions" about the humanity of unborn babies.

"When a baby is lost through miscarriage, collecting the remains is rightly recognised as an acknowledgement of the child’s humanity and the parents’ grief. When the same physical reality arises following an induced abortion, however, acknowledging what has happened becomes much more contentious," it said.

A spokesperson for SPUC said, “These devices may offer a solution in difficult circumstances, but the fact that women must manage such experiences at home deserves serious consideration."

They continued: "Ultimately, the circumstances of a baby’s death do not change what that baby is. Whether through miscarriage or abortion, the remains are those of an unborn human being.

“If Scotland can recognise the importance of treating unborn children with dignity after miscarriage, it should not shy away from acknowledging the same humanity when their lives have been deliberately ended by abortion.”