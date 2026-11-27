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The European Centre for Law and Justice (ECLJ) has urged supporters to sign a petition in support of Qaiser Ayub, a Christian currently awaiting execution for allegedly blaspheming against Islam.

Qaiser and his brother Amoon first faced allegations that blasphemous material was published on a website connected with Qaiser in 2011. Reports suggest allegations of blasphemy only began following a disagreement with work colleagues.

Religious and human rights activists say that allegations of blasphemy are often used to settle scores in Pakistan, particularly against members of religious minorities.

In 2018 both brothers were sentenced to death. However, in October this year the Supreme Court of Pakistan decided to acquit Amoon due to insufficient evidence, but upheld the death sentence against Qaiser.

Qaiser, a father of three, has been held in detention for over 12 years and, according to the ECLJ, “is now awaiting his execution”.

The ECLJ’s office in Lahore, known as the Organization for Legal Aid (OLA) has appealed for people to sign a petition in a big to raise awareness of Qaiser’s plight and to bring international pressure to bare on the Pakistani government.

Aside from the risk that Qaiser may be executed, the ECLJ also warned that, even if he ultimately released, he and people close to the case, including his brother and legal representatives, risk being lynched or assassinated.

Since 1948 over 100 people have been murdered in Pakistan following an accusation of blasphemy.

Should Qaiser be released, the ECLJ said the only safe option for him would be relocation to another country.

In a statement the group said, “For Qaiser Ayub, the situation is now desperate. He is condemned to wait indefinitely for his execution, along with more than 3,000 others on death row. In Pakistan, the last execution took place in December 2019, but the death penalty remains in force.”

At the time of writing over 12,000 had signed the petition.