Christians 'deeply concerned' as Pakistani accused of blasphemy has death sentence upheld

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A group that advocates for the rights of Christians in Pakistan has said it is “deeply concerned” over the decision to uphold the death sentence for a man accused of blasphemy.

Christian brothers Qaiser and Amoon Ayub first faced allegations that blasphemous material was published on a website connected with Qaiser in 2011. Qaiser claimed to have closed the website in 2009 and that someone else had assumed control of the website, which still named him as the owner.

Reports suggest that accusations of blasphemy only began following a disagreement between Qaiser and work colleagues.

Both brothers fled the country, however after returning to Pakistan they were arrested in 2014 and in 2018 were sentenced to death.

The most recent development in the case is that on 7 October the Supreme Court of Pakistan decided to acquit Amoon due to insufficient evidence. However the death sentence against Qaiser was upheld.

The Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement (CLAAS), which has been supporting Qaiser, said the decision was deeply distressing and that it would explore every remaining legal avenue to save Qaiser’s life.

Nasir Saeed, Director of CLAAS-UK, said, "We welcome the acquittal of Amoon Ayub after so many years of imprisonment, but our relief is overshadowed by the devastating news that his brother Qaiser continues to face the death penalty.

"CLAAS has supported Qaiser for several years, and we are deeply concerned about his future. He is a husband and father of three children whose family has endured more than a decade of suffering. No family should have to live for so many years under the shadow of a possible execution.

Saeed added that the misuse of blasphemy laws was one of the most serious issues facing Christians in Pakistan

Saeed said that the misuse of blasphemy laws remains one of the most serious challenges facing Christians and other religious minorities in Pakistan. The laws are often used maliciously and falsely by neighbours and other acquaintances to settle disputes or intimidate religious minorities.

"This is a deeply troubling situation," he said.

"The law must protect innocent people from false and malicious accusations and intimidation, not leave them exposed to further suffering.

"Those who deliberately misuse blasphemy laws should also be held accountable through appropriate legal procedures."