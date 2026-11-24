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The Evangelical Fellowship of Canada (EFC) has given a mixed response to Bill C-41, which would bring about changes to the country’s controversial assisted suicide programme, known as MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying).

Under existing law, people whose only underlying medical condition is a mental illness are ineligible for MAiD. That exclusion is due to expire on 17 March 2027, but the bill would keep it in place indefinitely.

The EFC welcomed that provision but opposed a separate proposal to allow advance requests for MAiD. An advance request is when someone makes a decision about receiving MAiD while they are still mentally capable of making that decision, but asks for it to be carried out at a later point when they may have lost that capacity.

The most commonly discussed example involves someone diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

The EFC urged supporters to contact their political representatives to express support for a continued block on MAiD for the mentally ill, but to oppose the introduction of advance requests under the MAiD system.

Canadian MPs have already voted to pass the bill in principle by 225 to 89. The proposal is due to be examined by the House of Commons Justice Committee.

Canada’s MAiD programme is regarded as one of the most permissive in the world. Earlier this year a Canadian family alleged that their 83-year-old grandmother was euthanised against her will and stated Christian beliefs.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the family of Brigitte “GG” Stegemann claimed that she was unable to answer simple questions about her family, such as how many brothers and sisters she had, and whether they were still alive. They said she was nevertheless assessed as having the capacity to consent to MAiD.