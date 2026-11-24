Timothy Cho and Fr Stephen Ojapah at Harvington Hall. (Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)

Two men from among the toughest countries in the world to be a Christian have spoken about their experiences of suffering, trauma, forgiveness and healing, at an event to promote religious freedom.

Religious Freedom and Me was hosted by Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) at Harvington Hall near Kidderminster. Harvington Hall has its own connections to helping the persecuted, acting as a hiding place for Catholic priests during times of Protestant persecution.

Speaking at the event were Timothy Cho from North Korea and Father Stephen Ojapah from Nigeria. North Korea is consistently ranked the worst persecutor of Christians worldwide on an annual watchlist by religious freedom advocacy group Open Doors.

Nigeria, despite being around 50 per cent Christian, ranks seventh on the list due to high levels of violence by Islamist militants in some areas of the country. More Christians are killed for their faith in Nigeria than in all other countries combined.

Speaking at the event, Cho spoke of being raised to worship North Korea’s ruling Kim dynasty and to hate Westerners, especially Americans, in addition to Christianity. At the age of 11 he witnessed the execution of a man whose crime was to help people attend church in China.

Somehow Cho escaped from the secretive country twice. It was the second occasion that led to the beginning of his transformation. Held in a Chinese detention centre, he encountered a South Korean gangster with a Bible.

“I thought: ‘What kind of crazy gangster brings a Bible to prison and tells people to pray to God?’. I didn't know how to pray but the gangster said, ‘You just say, Amen, at the end of your wishes’.

“I said: ‘God, I don’t want to be killed. Amen.’ That was my first ever prayer.”

Cho eventually made his way to Britain, where he received counselling. This proved ineffective and so instead he turned to God and the Bible, noting particularly Christ’s call to forgive.

“I was yelling and screaming at God, that’s the only way I could have a conversation with Him. It took time, but I came to a decision. I want to forgive. Now, whenever the memories come back, I cry out to God. That is my trauma counselling.”

Father Ojapah spoke of how he was kidnapped by Islamic militants in 2022. He too witnessed executions and endured beatings during his month-long captivity.

Speaking of an occasion when one of his captors asked if he would forgive them, Father Ojapah said the decision to do so “was the most difficult moment of my life”, but added that he did sincerely forgive them.

“That action has helped me to heal," he added.