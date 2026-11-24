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Scottish ministers are being urged to reject proposals from the Scottish Greens that would decriminalise abortion and scrap the requirement for approval by two doctors.

Scottish Green MSP Kayleigh Kinross-O’Neill called for the Scottish Government to launch a consultation as soon as possible, following changes to abortion law in England and Wales.

Since April, women there can no longer be prosecuted under abortion law for ending or trying to end their own pregnancies at any stage. On 16 November, women previously convicted or cautioned for those offences were automatically pardoned. However, the two-doctor rule remains in place in England and Wales.

Kinross-O’Neill claimed that removing the two-doctor requirement would mean women no longer had to justify seeking an abortion, and that it would help reduce stigma.

“Ministers must act on this quickly, and the Scottish Greens are willing to work with them to decriminalise abortion as soon as possible,” she said.

The Scottish Greens pledged in their Holyrood election manifesto to remove criminal penalties for anyone ending their own pregnancy and to abolish the two-doctor rule.

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) said removing the two-doctor requirement would weaken legal protections for unborn children.

SPUC chief executive John Deighan said the comments from the Scottish Greens were "predictable but nonetheless extreme".

"Though they refuse to say the quiet part out loud, what 'abortion decriminalisation' really means is that a woman could abort her unborn child way past the legal limit, and not be investigated for doing so, let alone prosecuted," he said.

"If the Greens want Scotland to go the way of England & Wales, where cases such as those of Carla Foster, Nicola Packer and Sarah Catt, are now to be tolerated, then that is their prerogative. For our part, we’ll continue to campaign against abortion decriminalisation in Scotland.”

The SNP pledged in its Holyrood election manifesto to consult on the recommendations of an 'expert group' chaired by Professor Anna Glasier, including decriminalisation within specified time limits.

The group recommended removing the requirement for two doctors to approve abortions up to 24 weeks. It proposed that after 24 weeks, two healthcare professionals would have to agree whether an abortion was appropriate, except where it was deemed immediately necessary to save the woman’s life, in which case a single professional could make the call.

In a written answer to Holyrood last week, minister Maree Todd said the Scottish Government had consulted around 70 organisations informally, including pro-life groups, women’s rights organisations and professional bodies. She said ministers were still gathering evidence.

SPUC general secretary Michael Robinson said ministers should focus on protecting unborn children and giving women the practical support they need to continue their pregnancy.

“Every abortion ends the life of an unborn child. The Scottish Greens are asking ministers to make it easier to end those lives by scrapping one of the few legal safeguards that remain. If two doctors agreeing that the legal grounds for an abortion are met is too much to ask, what protection do the Greens think an unborn child deserves?" he said.

“In their rush to promote abortion at any cost, the Greens have forgotten their usual commitment to Scotland making its own laws. They want Holyrood to follow Westminster, and they don’t even seem to know that the criminal provisions Westminster set aside for women ending their own pregnancies never applied in Scotland.

“Scottish ministers should reject this demand. Their priority should be to protect unborn children and give women facing a crisis pregnancy the practical support they need to continue it. No woman should feel that abortion is her only option because the help she needs is out of reach.”