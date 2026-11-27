Felix Ngole outside court today with supporters. (Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

The Court of Appeal has ruled that a mental health charity unlawfully discriminated against a Christian social worker after discovering his opposition to same-sex marriage in online social media posts.

Touchstone Leeds offered Felix Ngole a job in 2022 supporting patients leaving hospital in Wakefield, West Yorkshire. However, the charity withdrew the offer after an online search uncovered a successful court case against the University of Sheffield involving comments he had made in 2015. Touchstone then invited him to a second interview but declined to reinstate the offer.

In a 2–1 ruling, the Court of Appeal upheld Ngole’s appeal and has refused Touchstone permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Lady Justice Elisabeth Laing said Ngole had expressed his beliefs lawfully, long before he applied for the role. She rejected the argument that the nature of the job could make those earlier comments objectionable.

Lord Justice Miles said media coverage of Ngole’s views had significantly influenced the charity’s decision and that, while many people might find those views offensive, the manner in which he had expressed them was unobjectionable, Sky News reports.

Ngole, who was supported by the Christian Legal Centre, welcomed the ruling.

“Today’s judgment brings an important victory, not only for me and my family, but for Christians across the country who want to serve others without being punished for their faith,” he said.

“I thank God, my family, the Christian Legal Centre and everyone who has stood with me. I also thank the Court of Appeal for affirming that no one can be forced out of a career because of their biblical beliefs.

No one should have to conceal, abandon or apologise for holding Christian beliefs in order to work in their chosen profession.

Disagreement is not discrimination, and holding biblical beliefs does not make someone a danger to others.”

Touchstone had raised concerns about how Ngole’s public comments might affect staff and service users.

An employment tribunal ruled in 2024 that Touchstone had directly discriminated against Ngole by withdrawing the initial job offer, but dismissed his complaints about the second interview and the final refusal to hire him. The Court of Appeal ruled in his favour on those complaints today, after the Employment Appeal Tribunal had sent them back to the original tribunal for reconsideration.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said the ruling was “a landmark victory for Felix and for every Christian who wants to enter public life without being treated as a threat because of their beliefs”.

She said it would "allow people the freedom to express their beliefs publicly without fear of detriment".

“Felix was the best candidate for the job. There was never any evidence that he had discriminated against anyone or would fail to care for every service user with dignity and compassion," she said.

"Yet after discovering his Christian beliefs online, Touchstone subjected him to additional scrutiny and took away the job he had already been offered.

"Today’s victory has reversed years of increasing discrimination against Christians who have dared to speak out against the prevailing culture.

"Speculative offence or supposed reputational damage cannot displace fundamental freedoms, and no one can now be barred from work because they believe that marriage is the lifelong union of one man and one woman."

It is Ngole’s second victory at the Court of Appeal. In 2019, he successfully challenged the University of Sheffield after it removed him from his social work course over comments he made during a Facebook debate, including saying that “homosexuality is a sin”. He returned to the course and went on to qualify as a social worker.

“When I embarked on my career as a social worker little did I imagine that God was calling me to spend ten years fighting for free speech,” Ngole said.

“I hope that I will now be able to continue my work of supporting all vulnerable people with dignity and respect and without having to set foot in a court room again.”