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When Sir Robert Peel first set up the police in 1829, it was laid down in the founding principles that the primary duty of all officers was to uphold the law and prevent crime and disorder, in the exercise of which they were to remain strictly impartial, uninfluenced by favouritism, personal feelings or friendship, and without pandering to public opinion. They were not to usurp the function of the courts. It was further stated that their own actions and behaviour should be such as would maintain public respect and trust.

Sadly, in recent years these injunctions seem to have gone by the board, as the police have been increasingly captured by political ideology. Take one example. From around the year 2000 onwards, individual police forces across the country, including the Met, enthusiastically signed up to so-called equality programmes with the LGBT organisation Stonewall, earning for themselves the proud title of Stonewall Diversity Champions.

Within three years, police officers then regularly began taking part in Pride events. In 2003, for instance, an officially sanctioned group of uniformed officers joined the Manchester Pride Festival, marching under a banner emblazoned with the words, ‘Police with Pride’.

Let it be noted, Stonewall is a political organisation, with the expressed aim of promoting LGBTQ+ rights, and bringing about political change through legislation.

Since 2003, however, the participation of uniformed officers in Pride marches has become a regular feature – as often as not led by the area’s Chief Constable or Chief Commissioner, who have invariably taken advantage of the opportunity to appeal for more gay people to join the force. An example of this is Martyn Underhill, Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner between 2012-2021, who regularly not just took part, but helped organise Bournemouth’s annual Pride festival, Bourne Free.

In 2016, taxpayer money was spent on painting police cars in rainbow colours and Underhill enthused, “It is always wonderful to see the whole town come together to celebrate the LGBT community in such a vibrant, exciting way.”

Depending on where you stand, you might of course think this is good, but it is a fact that a large proportion of the general public would disagree. Such events regularly celebrate sado-masochistic and fetishist behaviours and include near naked men in bondage gear, while enthusiastically supporting such things as cross dressing and gender choice.

It is, in fact, no exaggeration to say that gay Pride marches are promoting an ideology that runs counter to traditional moral values, promotes medically hazardous behaviours, and denies biology. Small wonder then that some attend the marches, not to take part in the ‘fun’, but to protest! As, of course, is their democratic right. But the participation of uniformed police officers in the parades – implying, as it does, systemic support for the new Zeitgeist – makes it difficult to exercise that right. The clear message from the police is: we’re on the other side!

Even worse, there have been instances where those who have decided to take the plunge and mount a small counter-demonstration, holding up placards and handing out leaflets supporting the Bible and biology, have found themselves arrested! At one of the Bourne Free events, for example, pensioner David Skinner was assaulted by LGBTQ participants, while trying to hand out leaflets. The police arrived on the scene, but instead of acting to protect him from further attack, they threatened him with arrest under a public order offence. No action was taken against his assailants.

The inescapable conclusion would therefore seem to be that, over the last decade, far from demonstrating impartiality, the police have been captured by ideology, and have sided, hook, line and sinker, with our rainbow cultural warriors, whose sole intent is to reconstruct society.

But into this darkness, at long last, there seems to have come a glimmer of light. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood last week told the police not to join Pride marches. She said that such clear prioritisation and support for one community, over the views of others, undermined public trust in their impartiality. Which of course it does – as does imposing diversity and inclusion training in the workplace onto people of faith or conviction, who have no intention of forcing their views onto others, but who profoundly disagree with LGBTQ ideology as a matter of principle.

Mahmood’s call for genuine impartiality and political neutrality was followed only days later by an apology from the Chief Constable for Wiltshire, who, facing a judicial review over her force’s participation in an LGBTQ rally last summer, acknowledged that the force – by paying public funds to become a ‘Pride Partner’ (which is the rebranded name for Stonewall’s Diversity Champions), and to set up and man a stall at the march last year – had breached its duty to remain politically neutral. It was said in court that police officers openly holding gender-critical views interfered with the impartial discharge of duties, and undermined any idea of ‘neutrality’.

Mahmood’s call to genuine impartiality on the part of the police is to be welcomed, but it is only a beginning. Society as a whole now needs to wake up and recognise that this is simply one example of a much wider issue.

Traditional values, Christian belief, and our entire way of life are being subjected to ideological attacks – that seek our total subjugation. Traditionally, the British have been a tolerant, easy-going people – slow to react … but steadfast when we do. Now is the time for us to react and defend the real values on which our culture has been built.