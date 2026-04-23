Council accused of 'unprecedented' use of powers to silence gospel preaching

The church's pastor, Stephen Clayden, street preaching. (Photo: Facebook)

Christian Concern has suggested that a local council has made an “unprecedented use of public-order powers” to silence the preaching of the gospel in Colchester city centre.

Local officials are alleged to have asked that church evangelists turn down the volume of their amplification but later made objections surrounding the content of the message being proclaimed by members of Bread of Life Community Church.

The church, based in Clacton-on-Sea, has engaged in its evangelistic outreach ministry for some time without any formal complaints being registered.

Although the current Public Space Protection Order contains no ban on amplified sound, street wardens allegedly asked church members to stop or reduce their amplification. In November a non-legally binding Community Protection Warning was issued, followed by the threat of fines.

A legally binding Community Protection Notice (CPN) soon followed. Such a move is “unprecedented”, Christian Concern argues, because it covers the whole church and its membership, rather than individual preachers.

The CPN not only takes issue with the volume of the preaching, but with the content of the message being preached. References to hell are said to cause “harassment, alarm and distress".

The preaching is also described as “unreasonable” and as having a “detrimental effect on the community”.

Bread of Life Community Church is challenging the CPN and is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre. Colchester Magistrates’ Court will be hearing the case on 1 May.

Church pastor, Stephen Clayden, said, “We have preached the Bible lawfully and peacefully in Colchester for six years. We have harmed no one.

"We will not be intimidated into abandoning the Great Commission. We respect the law. But we cannot and will not stop preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. No council has the authority to silence the Church.”

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, described the case as “deeply alarming”.

“Public‑order powers designed to address genuine anti‑social behaviour are now being used to clamp down on Christian preaching," she said.

"Today it is amplification; tomorrow it is the content of the message itself. We are seeing a slippery slope from managing noise to policing theology.”

She added, “Preaching and public witness are central to the Christian faith and protected by law. If a church can be criminalised simply for proclaiming the gospel, then freedom of religion and speech in the UK are in serious jeopardy."

A spokesperson for Colchester Council said, "As the matter is subject to ongoing legal proceedings, it would not be appropriate for the council to comment further at this stage."