Secular group targets church over online preaching

The church's pastor, Stephen Clayden, street preaching. (Photo: Facebook)

The National Secular Society (NSS) has reported a church to the Charity Commission, alleging anti-Muslim bigotry, misogyny and homophobia.

Bread of Life Community Church has already been targeted by Colchester City Council, which has attempted to ban the church’s public preaching activities. The church has received support in its legal battle with the council from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

This new controversy centres on the preaching of the church’s pastor, Stephen Clayden, which can be viewed on YouTube.

Among the many comments the NSS has taken exception to is Clayden’s claim that Muslims are attempting to take over the country with higher birth rates.

In one sermon, Clayden said, "They [Muslims] intend to take over the same way that socialism does. Small increments, the tortoise, so that you and I do not even notice it. Outbreeding the white population, outbreeding all of us, and having more and more children.

"Most Muslim families have over 10 children now. They're told to do that. They are told to do that in order to eradicate the native population."

While Clayden appears to have overstated or exaggerated his case, it is true that in Britain the Muslim birth rate is around double the national average, with estimates suggesting Muslim women on average have 2.9 children, while others have 1.4.

The Charity Commission is assessing the evidence sent to them about Clayden and the Bread of Life Church, most of which appears to be statements on Islam, homosexuality and the role of women that are objectionable to liberal orthodoxy.

Clayden has said that accusations of bigotry and hatred are ill-founded and that as a Christian he is called to love all people and to bring them to the love of Christ.

Speaking to Civil Society, he said, “We wholeheartedly reject the accusation that our views and statements are anti-Muslim, homophobic, and misogynistic. All of the statements I have been quoted on are statements which come straight from the Holy Bible.”

He added, “We love LGBT people and we love Muslims, we care about them, and we have a fervent desire for them to come to faith in Jesus Christ to receive his forgiveness, just as we have.”