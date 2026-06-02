Secular group targets church over online preaching

Staff writer
Stephen Clayden, Bread of Life Community Church, street preacher
The church's pastor, Stephen Clayden, street preaching. (Photo: Facebook)

The National Secular Society (NSS) has reported a church to the Charity Commission, alleging anti-Muslim bigotry, misogyny and homophobia.

Bread of Life Community Church has already been targeted by Colchester City Council, which has attempted to ban the church’s public preaching activities. The church has received support in its legal battle with the council from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

This new controversy centres on the preaching of the church’s pastor, Stephen Clayden, which can be viewed on YouTube.

Among the many comments the NSS has taken exception to is Clayden’s claim that Muslims are attempting to take over the country with higher birth rates.

In one sermon, Clayden said, "They [Muslims] intend to take over the same way that socialism does. Small increments, the tortoise, so that you and I do not even notice it. Outbreeding the white population, outbreeding all of us, and having more and more children.

"Most Muslim families have over 10 children now. They're told to do that. They are told to do that in order to eradicate the native population."

While Clayden appears to have overstated or exaggerated his case, it is true that in Britain the Muslim birth rate is around double the national average, with estimates suggesting Muslim women on average have 2.9 children, while others have 1.4.

The Charity Commission is assessing the evidence sent to them about Clayden and the Bread of Life Church, most of which appears to be statements on Islam, homosexuality and the role of women that are objectionable to liberal orthodoxy.

Clayden has said that accusations of bigotry and hatred are ill-founded and that as a Christian he is called to love all people and to bring them to the love of Christ.

Speaking to Civil Society, he said, “We wholeheartedly reject the accusation that our views and statements are anti-Muslim, homophobic, and misogynistic. All of the statements I have been quoted on are statements which come straight from the Holy Bible.”

He added, “We love LGBT people and we love Muslims, we care about them, and we have a fervent desire for them to come to faith in Jesus Christ to receive his forgiveness, just as we have.”

VitaUp Beet Root Gummies with CoQ10 & Grape Seed - Nitric Oxide Circulation Support (60 Count)
$0 $27.91
51% OFF
G Gradual Men's Athletic Workout T-Shirt - Moisture Wicking Cooling Short Sleeve Running Tee
$9.89 $19.99
55% OFF
Everyfun 60" Rectangular Platform Tree Swing - 700lbs Heavy Duty Adjustable Outdoor Swing (Colorful)
$49.99 $110.99
49% OFF
Ekouaer Jumpsuits for Women Dressy Casual - Ruffle Cap Sleeve Rib Knit Summer Romper
$14.99 $29.51
61% OFF
Ekouaer Women's Casual Loose Jumpsuit - One-Piece Printed Sleeveless Wide Leg Romper with Pockets
$14.99 $37.99
50% OFF
Ekouaer Lounge Sets for Women - V-Neck Two-Piece Short Pajama Set with Large Pockets
$9.9 $19.99
40% OFF
ROTAKE TB3 20V Heavy Duty 1/2" Cordless Impact Wrench Kit - 1380 Ft-Lbs Torque
$132 $219.99
36% OFF
Men's Athletic Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight & Quick Dry
$12.74 $19.99
61% OFF
Modern Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote - Reversible Quiet DC Motor
$69.3 $179.99
50% OFF
MOOKA H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Room - 1076 sq ft Odor Eliminator
$39.97 $79.95
50% OFF
LINGDU V630 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam - Front, Cabin, and Rear Triple Car Camera with 64GB Card
$69.99 $139.99
60% OFF
GKBK Women’s Ribbed Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Slim Fit Tee – Stretchy Basic Summer Top 2026 Trendy Outfit Essential
$4 $9.99
60% OFF
Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants
$13.99 $34.99
55% OFF
Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants
$14.99 $32.99
Sealy 2-Pack Tritech 16" Twin Inflatable Air Mattress with Built-in AC Pump
$0 $113.99
20% OFF
INTEX Prism Frame 20ft x 52in Above Ground Pool Set - Round Steel Frame Swimming Pool
$695.99 $869.99
Gardner Pet 43" Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Wheels - Indestructible Folding Metal Cage (Black)
$0 $149.99
12% OFF
Elegant Mid-Century Modern Bar Stools - Set of 4
$395.99 $449.99
23% OFF
Ergonomic Office Chair - Big and Tall Desk Chair with Adjustable Lumbar Support
$279.99 $363.99
26% OFF
Magnelex American Flag Windshield Sun Shade - High-Resolution UV Reflective Heat Shield (X-Large)
$19.9 $26.9
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Churches urged to prioritise family-based care over orphanages for vulnerable children
Churches urged to prioritise family-based care over orphanages for vulnerable children

The World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) has called on churches, ministries and Christian donors worldwide to move away from long-term institutional care for vulnerable children and instead invest in family-based alternatives to orphanages such as reunification, foster care, kinship care and adoption.

Thousands hear Franklin Graham preach in Spain
Thousands hear Franklin Graham preach in Spain

The Vistalegre Palace in Madrid became the epicenter of Spanish Protestantism this weekend. Thousands of people gathered on May 30–31 to participate inthe Festival of Hope, a massive evangelistic effort coordinated by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) in collaboration with local church leadership, according to Diario Cristiano Internacional.

London Jesus March draws 7,000 people
London Jesus March draws 7,000 people

Participants were encouraged not to bring national flags or political placards.

Christian loses case to remove LGBT symbols from workplace
Christian loses case to remove LGBT symbols from workplace

A Christian who claimed that LGBT imagery caused him mental distress at work has lost a second employment tribunal.

Today's Top Deals

VitaUp Beet Root Gummies with CoQ10 & Grape Seed - Nitric Oxide Circulation Support (60 Count)

$0
$27.91 0% OFF
View Deal

G Gradual Men's Athletic Workout T-Shirt - Moisture Wicking Cooling Short Sleeve Running Tee

$9.89
$19.99 51% OFF
View Deal

Everyfun 60" Rectangular Platform Tree Swing - 700lbs Heavy Duty Adjustable Outdoor Swing (Colorful)

$49.99
$110.99 55% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Jumpsuits for Women Dressy Casual - Ruffle Cap Sleeve Rib Knit Summer Romper

$14.99
$29.51 49% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Women's Casual Loose Jumpsuit - One-Piece Printed Sleeveless Wide Leg Romper with Pockets

$14.99
$37.99 61% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Lounge Sets for Women - V-Neck Two-Piece Short Pajama Set with Large Pockets

$9.9
$19.99 50% OFF
View Deal

ROTAKE TB3 20V Heavy Duty 1/2" Cordless Impact Wrench Kit - 1380 Ft-Lbs Torque

$132
$219.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Men's Athletic Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight & Quick Dry

$12.74
$19.99 36% OFF
View Deal

Modern Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote - Reversible Quiet DC Motor

$69.3
$179.99 61% OFF
View Deal

MOOKA H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Room - 1076 sq ft Odor Eliminator

$39.97
$79.95 50% OFF
View Deal

LINGDU V630 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam - Front, Cabin, and Rear Triple Car Camera with 64GB Card

$69.99
$139.99 50% OFF
View Deal

GKBK Women’s Ribbed Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Slim Fit Tee – Stretchy Basic Summer Top 2026 Trendy Outfit Essential

$4
$9.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajama Set - Short Sleeve Pullover Top & Wide-Leg Pants

$13.99
$34.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants

$14.99
$32.99 55% OFF
View Deal

Sealy 2-Pack Tritech 16" Twin Inflatable Air Mattress with Built-in AC Pump

$0
$113.99 0% OFF
View Deal

INTEX Prism Frame 20ft x 52in Above Ground Pool Set - Round Steel Frame Swimming Pool

$695.99
$869.99 20% OFF
View Deal

Gardner Pet 43" Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Wheels - Indestructible Folding Metal Cage (Black)

$0
$149.99 0% OFF
View Deal

Elegant Mid-Century Modern Bar Stools - Set of 4

$395.99
$449.99 12% OFF
View Deal

Ergonomic Office Chair - Big and Tall Desk Chair with Adjustable Lumbar Support

$279.99
$363.99 23% OFF
View Deal

Magnelex American Flag Windshield Sun Shade - High-Resolution UV Reflective Heat Shield (X-Large)

$19.9
$26.9 26% OFF
View Deal