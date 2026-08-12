Requiem Mass held for Ann Widdecombe at Buckfast Abbey

Duncan Williams
Ann Widdecombe
 (Photo: EWTN News)

Family, friends and former colleagues gathered at Buckfast Abbey on Wednesday to bid a final farewell to former MP, broadcaster and author Ann Widdecombe.

A private Requiem Mass was held at the Devon abbey where Widdecombe worshipped regularly, with mourners coming together to commend her soul to God and give thanks for a life marked by public service, strong convictions and a deeply held Christian faith.

Buckfast Abbey confirmed that the service would be attended by family and invited guests only. The Abbey Church was closed to the public during the funeral, with an Order of Service published online and the homily delivered by the Rt Rev David Charlesworth, Abbot of Buckfast. 

For many across Devon and beyond, the occasion represented more than the funeral of a well-known political figure. It was an opportunity to remember a woman whose Roman Catholic faith remained central to her life and public witness.

In a statement, Buckfast Abbey described Ann Widdecombe as a "kind and warm character" who would be "missed and fondly remembered" by the worshipping community.

"Ann was a woman of profound faith, a faith which found expression in the public forum of politics," the statement said. "Ann was unafraid to express her unwavering convictions, formed through her Roman Catholic faith. She had a sharp intellect and was a dedicated public servant."

Widdecombe, 78, died on 8 July following an attack at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor. Joshua Kerry, 28, of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, has been charged with her murder.

Her death prompted tributes from across the political spectrum, reflecting a career that spanned nearly four decades in public life. First elected as a Conservative MP in 1987, she served as a prisons minister during the 1990s before later becoming a Member of the European Parliament for the Brexit Party. At the time of her death, she was serving as a spokesperson on immigration and justice for Reform UK.

Beyond Westminster and Brussels, Widdecombe became a familiar face to millions through television appearances, including Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother, where her distinctive personality and forthright views attracted both admirers and critics.

Yet those closest to her often pointed to her faith as the foundation of her life. A regular worshipper at Buckfast Abbey, she remained actively involved in the Roman Catholic community and frequently spoke publicly about the influence of Christianity on her values and political outlook.

The funeral comes as investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death continue. Counter-terrorism officers have recently reopened inquiries into an alleged firebomb attack on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage's London home in 2025 as part of wider investigations connected to the case.

A public memorial service for Ann Widdecombe is expected to take place later this year, allowing members of the public to pay their respects.

As prayers were offered today within the tranquil setting of Buckfast Abbey, many across Devon and the wider country paused to remember a woman whose life combined faith, politics and public service in a way few contemporary politicians have matched.

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