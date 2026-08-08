Family of Christian woman killed in Greece remember her 'kindness' and 'integrity'

Elizabeth Ross

The family of a Scottish aid worker who was found dead in a suitcase in Athens have remembered her as a "kind, principled and selfless" woman.

The body of Elisabeth Ross, known as Lisa, was discovered in an abandoned building in the Kypseli district of Athens on 18 July. The 38 year old, from Edinburgh, had been in the Greek capital to volunteer with a refugee support group.

In a statement, her family said: "Lisa will always be remembered by us as kind, principled and selfless.

"Her integrity was absolute, and she dedicated her life to helping others in need.

"We are in deep pain, and we ask for time and privacy as we come to terms with our loss."

She was a member of Destiny Church, Edinburgh, which has also paid tribute.

"Lisa will always be remembered for her unstoppable passion to help those who were less fortunate than herself.

"This passion and deep sense of calling sometimes took her to challenging places. Lisa was determined not to leave this world the same way she found it.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lisa's whole family at this time who will be heartbroken at the loss of such a beautiful daughter and sister."

Sharif Ahmadzai, a 26-year-old boxer originally from Afghanistan, has been charged with homicide with intent, robbery and weapons offences. He has reportedly admitted moving the body but denied the homicide allegations.

Ahmadzai appeared at a court hearing this week and was remanded in custody until his trial, which could be up to 18 months from now.

Magali Tassone, who was friends with Ross, told BBC Scotland News that she had a "deep compassion" for refugees and women experiencing abuse, and that her death was "terrible" and "just so painful".

Tassone said she and Ross had shared a room together at the Youth With a Mission organisation in Switzerland in 2013.

She said Ross was caring of others to the point where she "could sometimes forget about herself because she would spend so much time giving to people, visiting people and supporting people".

Tassone told the BBC that Ross had "always wanted to live her faith" and "she truly incarnated the love and passion of Jesus for people here".

"Her love was obvious and was not just words, but deeds and actions that she would display every day," she said.