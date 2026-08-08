Family of Christian woman killed in Greece remember her 'kindness' and 'integrity'

Staff writer
Elizabeth Ross
Elizabeth Ross

The family of a Scottish aid worker who was found dead in a suitcase in Athens have remembered her as a "kind, principled and selfless" woman. 

The body of Elisabeth Ross, known as Lisa, was discovered in an abandoned building in the Kypseli district of Athens on 18 July. The 38 year old, from Edinburgh, had been in the Greek capital to volunteer with a refugee support group. 

In a statement, her family said: "Lisa will always be remembered by us as kind, principled and selfless.

"Her integrity was absolute, and she dedicated her life to helping others in need.

"We are in deep pain, and we ask for time and privacy as we come to terms with our loss."

She was a member of Destiny Church, Edinburgh, which has also paid tribute. 

"Lisa will always be remembered for her unstoppable passion to help those who were less fortunate than herself.

"This passion and deep sense of calling sometimes took her to challenging places. Lisa was determined not to leave this world the same way she found it.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lisa's whole family at this time who will be heartbroken at the loss of such a beautiful daughter and sister."

Sharif Ahmadzai, a 26-year-old boxer originally from Afghanistan, has been charged with homicide with intent, robbery and weapons offences. He has reportedly admitted moving the body but denied the homicide allegations.

Ahmadzai appeared at a court hearing this week and was remanded in custody until his trial, which could be up to 18 months from now.

Magali Tassone, who was friends with Ross, told BBC Scotland News that she had a "deep compassion" for refugees and women experiencing abuse, and that her death was "terrible" and "just so painful". 

Tassone said she and Ross had shared a room together at the Youth With a Mission organisation in Switzerland in 2013. 

She said Ross was caring of others to the point where she "could sometimes forget about herself because she would spend so much time giving to people, visiting people and supporting people". 

Tassone told the BBC that Ross had "always wanted to live her faith" and "she truly incarnated the love and passion of Jesus for people here".

"Her love was obvious and was not just words, but deeds and actions that she would display every day," she said. 

67% OFF
Rocoren 12-Pack Magnetic Cable Clips – 360° Rotating Cord Organizer with No-Residue Adhesive, Cord Holder for Desk, Nightstand, Wall, Car & Office, White
$6.5 $19.99
60% OFF
Red Light Therapy Mask for Face – 7-Color LED Silicone Facial Mask, Cordless Rechargeable Skincare Device with 240 LEDs for Home & Travel
$39.99 $99.99
77% OFF
Men's Slim Fit Polo Shirt – Quick Dry Moisture Wicking, High Elasticity, Athletic Fit Polo for Golf, Tennis, Work & Casual Wear (Runs Small, Size Up)
$6.99 $29.99
28% OFF
AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell CB-11 – 1000 ft Range, 1 Button + 1 Plug-In Receiver, 115 dB Volume, LED Flash, 52 Chimes, Waterproof, 3-Year Battery
$12.91 $17.99
50% OFF
Women's Workout Shirts – Bum-Covering Length Short Sleeve Dry Fit Tops, Lightweight & Breathable for Athletic, Hiking, Running & Summer Wear
$6.99 $13.99
50% OFF
Coostar Men's Casual Dress Sneakers – Lightweight Wingtip Oxford Style with Breathable Knit Upper, Rubber Sole & Slip-On Elastic Collar, Business & Walking Shoe
$22.49 $44.99
45% OFF
Pudolla Men's Quick Dry Hiking and Golf Shorts with 3 Zipper Pockets
$14.84 $26.99
50% OFF
Venture Pal Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder – First Harvest, Shade Grown, 100% Pure with No Additives, Unsweetened, Vegan & Gluten-Free, 30g Tin
$7.5 $14.99
40% OFF
Venture Pal Sugar Free 7g BCAA + EAA Powder – 9 Essential Amino Acids with L-Glutamine, Caffeine, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Muscle Recovery, Growth & Hydration
$14.99 $24.99
30% OFF
Venture Pal Sugar Free Protein Coffee – Cold Brew Mocha Instant Iced Coffee with MCT Oil, Probiotics, Fiber & 13 Vitamins, 70mg Caffeine, Keto & Gluten-Free, 20 Servings
$13.29 $18.99
20% OFF
Venture Pal Mushroom Hot Cocoa – Natural Sleep Aid with 12 Superfoods, Melatonin 3mg, Magnesium Glycinate, L-Theanine, Glycine, Lion's Mane, Reishi & Turkey Tail, Bedtime Cocoa Mix, 30 Servings
$23.99 $29.99
24% OFF
Cortisol Supplement for Women & Men with Ashwagandha & GABA – Magnesium, L-Theanine & Rhodiola, Stress Support for Sleep, Mood & Focus, 60-Day Supply, Made in USA
$15.29 $19.99
50% OFF
Venture Pal 18-in-1 Creatine for Women – Creatine Monohydrate with Collagen, Myo & D-Chiro Inositol, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Strength, Recovery & Skin Support, Sugar Free, 10.58 oz
$14.99 $29.99
32% OFF
Venture Pal 1000mg Vitamin C Powder with Zinc & Elderberry – Sugar Free B Complex, 10 Vitamins, Minerals & Electrolytes, Daily Immune & Energy Support Packets, 60 Count
$13.59 $19.99
20% OFF
Venture Pal Burn Electrolyte Packets – Sugar Free Hydration with 7 Electrolytes, L-Carnitine, Berberine, ACV & Chromium, Metabolic & Satiety Support, Keto & Vegan, 16 Sticks
$15.99 $19.99
17% OFF
Venture Pal Vegan Protein Powder – 20g Plant Protein with 9B CFU Probiotics, Fiber, Digestive Enzymes & Superfoods, Vanilla, Low Sodium, Keto-Friendly, Gluten & Dairy Free, Non-GMO, 20 Servings
$21.59 $25.99
28% OFF
Fidus Liver Cleanse & Repair Supplement – 400mg Milk Thistle (80% Silymarin) with TUDCA, NAC, Turmeric, Artichoke & Dandelion – Liver Support & Digestive Health, 60 Capsules, Made in USA
$14.39 $19.99
50% OFF
Pudolla Men's 7" Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets – Quick Dry 2-in-1 Workout Gym Shorts with Compression Liner for Tennis, Yoga & Training
$11.99 $23.99
27% OFF
AVANTEK BA-11 Wireless Doorbell Kit (Battery-Powered Receiver, 1000 ft Range)
$13.83 $18.99
65% OFF
GS01 Handheld Clothes Steamer with 400ml Large Water Tank & 1500W Fast Heat Up
$13.29 $37.99
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Olivet University granted permanent land-use for Anza campus in unanimous Riverside County vote
Olivet University granted permanent land-use for Anza campus in unanimous Riverside County vote

Olivet University has been granted a permanent legal right, with no expiration date, to operate its educational campus in Anza, California, following a unanimous 5-0 vote by the Riverside County Planning Commission and strong support from neighbors and the community.

Police investigating Ann Widdecombe killing reopen investigation into attempted burglary at Farage's home
Police investigating Ann Widdecombe killing reopen investigation into attempted burglary at Farage's home

Counter-terrorism police investigating the killing of Ann Widdecombe are reported to have reopened a probe into an incident at Nigel Farage's south London home last year. 

Family of Christian woman killed in Greece remember her 'kindness' and 'integrity'
Family of Christian woman killed in Greece remember her 'kindness' and 'integrity'

The family of a Scottish aid worker who was found dead in a suitcase in Athens have remembered her as a "kind, principled and selfless" woman. 

Christian couple murdered in Pakistan receive no justice
Christian couple murdered in Pakistan receive no justice

The courts are not able to determine who exactly did what in a 100-plus mob.

Today's Top Deals

Rocoren 12-Pack Magnetic Cable Clips – 360° Rotating Cord Organizer with No-Residue Adhesive, Cord Holder for Desk, Nightstand, Wall, Car & Office, White

$6.5
$19.99 67% OFF
View Deal

Red Light Therapy Mask for Face – 7-Color LED Silicone Facial Mask, Cordless Rechargeable Skincare Device with 240 LEDs for Home & Travel

$39.99
$99.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Men's Slim Fit Polo Shirt – Quick Dry Moisture Wicking, High Elasticity, Athletic Fit Polo for Golf, Tennis, Work & Casual Wear (Runs Small, Size Up)

$6.99
$29.99 77% OFF
View Deal

AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell CB-11 – 1000 ft Range, 1 Button + 1 Plug-In Receiver, 115 dB Volume, LED Flash, 52 Chimes, Waterproof, 3-Year Battery

$12.91
$17.99 28% OFF
View Deal

Women's Workout Shirts – Bum-Covering Length Short Sleeve Dry Fit Tops, Lightweight & Breathable for Athletic, Hiking, Running & Summer Wear

$6.99
$13.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Coostar Men's Casual Dress Sneakers – Lightweight Wingtip Oxford Style with Breathable Knit Upper, Rubber Sole & Slip-On Elastic Collar, Business & Walking Shoe

$22.49
$44.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Pudolla Men's Quick Dry Hiking and Golf Shorts with 3 Zipper Pockets

$14.84
$26.99 45% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder – First Harvest, Shade Grown, 100% Pure with No Additives, Unsweetened, Vegan & Gluten-Free, 30g Tin

$7.5
$14.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Sugar Free 7g BCAA + EAA Powder – 9 Essential Amino Acids with L-Glutamine, Caffeine, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Muscle Recovery, Growth & Hydration

$14.99
$24.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Sugar Free Protein Coffee – Cold Brew Mocha Instant Iced Coffee with MCT Oil, Probiotics, Fiber & 13 Vitamins, 70mg Caffeine, Keto & Gluten-Free, 20 Servings

$13.29
$18.99 30% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Mushroom Hot Cocoa – Natural Sleep Aid with 12 Superfoods, Melatonin 3mg, Magnesium Glycinate, L-Theanine, Glycine, Lion's Mane, Reishi & Turkey Tail, Bedtime Cocoa Mix, 30 Servings

$23.99
$29.99 20% OFF
View Deal

Cortisol Supplement for Women & Men with Ashwagandha & GABA – Magnesium, L-Theanine & Rhodiola, Stress Support for Sleep, Mood & Focus, 60-Day Supply, Made in USA

$15.29
$19.99 24% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal 18-in-1 Creatine for Women – Creatine Monohydrate with Collagen, Myo & D-Chiro Inositol, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Strength, Recovery & Skin Support, Sugar Free, 10.58 oz

$14.99
$29.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal 1000mg Vitamin C Powder with Zinc & Elderberry – Sugar Free B Complex, 10 Vitamins, Minerals & Electrolytes, Daily Immune & Energy Support Packets, 60 Count

$13.59
$19.99 32% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Burn Electrolyte Packets – Sugar Free Hydration with 7 Electrolytes, L-Carnitine, Berberine, ACV & Chromium, Metabolic & Satiety Support, Keto & Vegan, 16 Sticks

$15.99
$19.99 20% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Vegan Protein Powder – 20g Plant Protein with 9B CFU Probiotics, Fiber, Digestive Enzymes & Superfoods, Vanilla, Low Sodium, Keto-Friendly, Gluten & Dairy Free, Non-GMO, 20 Servings

$21.59
$25.99 17% OFF
View Deal

Fidus Liver Cleanse & Repair Supplement – 400mg Milk Thistle (80% Silymarin) with TUDCA, NAC, Turmeric, Artichoke & Dandelion – Liver Support & Digestive Health, 60 Capsules, Made in USA

$14.39
$19.99 28% OFF
View Deal

Pudolla Men's 7" Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets – Quick Dry 2-in-1 Workout Gym Shorts with Compression Liner for Tennis, Yoga & Training

$11.99
$23.99 50% OFF
View Deal

AVANTEK BA-11 Wireless Doorbell Kit (Battery-Powered Receiver, 1000 ft Range)

$13.83
$18.99 27% OFF
View Deal

GS01 Handheld Clothes Steamer with 400ml Large Water Tank & 1500W Fast Heat Up

$13.29
$37.99 65% OFF
View Deal