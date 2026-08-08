Olivet University granted permanent land-use for Anza campus in unanimous Riverside County vote

Ryan Foley
Olivet University
The main gate of Olivet University's 1,000-acre campus in Anza, California — one of the largest Christian university campuses in the state. (Photo: Olivet University)


Olivet University has been granted a permanent legal right, with no expiration date, to operate its educational campus in Anza, California, following a unanimous 5-0 vote by the Riverside County Planning Commission and strong support from neighbors and the community.

“We appreciate the Planning Commission and the County staff for their professionalism and collaboration throughout this process,” said Jonathan Park, president of Olivet University. “We are also grateful to our neighbors who took their time to express their support. Their encouragement and confidence in our mission mean a great deal to us.”

The Riverside County Planning Commission approved Olivet University’s plot plan on Wednesday, giving the Christian university a formal land-use entitlement for its 1,000-acre campus. Previously, OU operated its Anza campus under a public use permit with a 50-year expiration date. The approval of the plot plan authorizes OU’s continued educational use of its Anza campus with no expiration date.

As part of the Riverside County Planning Commission’s formal review process, a public comment window allowed local Anza residents, business owners, and community leaders to weigh in on Olivet University’s application for permanent land use. The commission received 30 letters from the community, all in support of Olivet University’s plot plan, with zero opposition.

One letter came from Dennis Whitfield, vice president of the Community Hall Board, who voiced his support for OU’s plot plan, explaining, “The Olivet alumni, students and families have blended in with the Anza community and every year continue to support thru their personal participation of events and growth of this community. They are now an integral part of this community and their success is our success.”

Another longtime resident who submitted a public comment was Frank Miller, who said his “family has lived and/or owned land in Anza since 1956.”

“Regarding the proposed Plot Plan for Olivet University, the property in question is the only campus-like facility in Anza that can support a college, and my family and I consider education the highest and best use for the property,” Miller explained to the Riverside County Planning Commission. “Olivet University has been a good neighbor and has provided jobs and opportunities for local businesses. I urge you to support the proposed Plot Plan. The Anza community will benefit from having a land use designation that supports an educational institution.”

Meanwhile, local library branch manager James Wyatt described OU as a “big supporter of the Anza Public Library,” and Kevin Watson, a local Anza pastor, commended Olivet University for being “an active [partner] in serving our community through food banks and other functions such as church events.”

Reflecting on the plot plan’s approval, Nathanael Tran, chairman of the Olivet University Board of Trustees, said it will provide “greater certainty and stability for our students, faculty, staff, and the broader community as we continue our educational mission and future development.”

© The Christian Post

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