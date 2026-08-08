Police investigating Ann Widdecombe killing reopen investigation into attempted burglary at Farage's home

Staff writer
Nigel Farage
 (Photo: X)

Counter-terrorism police investigating the killing of Ann Widdecombe are reported to have reopened a probe into an incident at Nigel Farage's south London home last year. 

Miss Widdecombe, Reform UK spokesman and former cabinet minister, was found dead at her home in Haytor, Devon, last month, having sustained serious injuries.

The BBC reports that Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London is looking into an "attempted burglary" at a London property, and although an exact address was not given, it is believed to belong to Farage. 

The Reform party leader told The Telegraph in April last year that a lit incendiary device had been pushed through his letterbox in what he called "an outright arson attempt”. 

“I wasn’t at home at the time, but when I came back and opened the door I found the damage," he said. 

“Luckily it had burned itself out in the porch, and we think maybe the perpetrators were disturbed in the act.”

A police investigation was launched at the time but was closed without any arrests being made. 

Counter Terrorism Policing London has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over its handling of the original investigation. 

"Enquiries were carried out by the Metropolitan Police, supported by Counter Terrorism Policing London," said Vicki Evans, senior national coordinator for counter terrorism policing.

"No arrests were made, and the investigation was subsequently closed, pending any new lines of enquiry."

Ms Evans added: "Following the reopening of the attempted burglary investigation, Counter Terrorism Policing London identified a line of enquiry which was not identified and pursued by them at the time, which may have been relevant.

"As a result, to ensure their support to the initial investigation is thoroughly reviewed, Counter Terrorism Policing London made a mandatory conduct referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

"We will engage fully and comprehensively with the IOPC on this matter.

"The victims and families in both investigations have been updated today, and we continue to support them."

Widdecombe was a devout Catholic and committed politician who never shied away from expressing her views, no matter how unpopular they were. 

Joshua Kerry, 28, of Rotherham in South Yorkshire, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court last month charged with her murder. He did not enter a plea. A provisional trial date has been listed for 8 June 2027.

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