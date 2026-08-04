Pastor pays tribute to 'precious' church member found dead in Athens suitcase

Staff writer
Elisabeth-Jane Ross
 (Photo: Facebook)

An Edinburgh church has paid tribute to a “precious” member of its congregation after she was found dead in a suitcase in Athens. 

Elisabeth-Jane Ross, known as Lisa, had been a member of City on a Hill church in the Scottish capital for 20 years and was remembered as a caring and committed Christian whose life was “all about mission”.

The 38-year-old’s body was discovered inside a suitcase in an abandoned building in the Kypseli district of the Greek capital on 18 July.

Peter Anderson, lead pastor of City on a Hill, told the congregation that it had been a “really tough week” for the church.

“We have lost a precious church member, Lisa,” he said, according to STV. 

“She was a member of our church for 20 years, and a very, very precious girl, and it’s a real tragic loss.”

Anderson said Ross had devoted much of her life to Christian mission and serving others, and that she would be missed.

“Lisa’s life was actually all about mission,” he said.

“She had a big passion for missions. She had been to many places on mission, she served people, she cared for people all over the world.”

Ross, a charity worker, arrived in Athens from the UK on 26 June and was initially staying with Greek friends before moving to a flat in the city centre earlier in July.

The cause of Ross’s death has not yet been established, and further toxicology tests are being carried out.

Greek police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with Ross’s death. He denies killing her.

First Minister John Swinney has called it an "absolutely appalling case".

A Scottish government spokesperson said: "This is an extremely distressing time for the family of Elisabeth-Jane Ross and it is important that their privacy is respected while enquiries continue.

"Scottish government officials are in communication with the family and with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to ensure they receive appropriate support.

"As this remains an operational matter for Police Scotland, it would not be appropriate to comment further."

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