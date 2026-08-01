5 biblical themes Christians can reflect on in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Christopher Nolan's adaptation of ‘The Odyssey’ has generated widespread discussion. Audiences have praised its visual spectacle, debated its interpretation of Homer’s epic, questioned his casting choices and its historical accuracy, and reflected on its portrayal of Greek mythology and ancient culture.

Yet amid those conversations, another perspective has received far less attention: the biblical themes that emerge from the story.

Of course, ‘The Odyssey’ is not a Christian work. It comes from a pagan worldview, with gods who are morally flawed and often act according to their own whims rather than perfect justice. Nevertheless, like many great works of literature, it wrestles with questions that are deeply human - and therefore resonate with truths that Scripture addresses more fully.

Here are 5 biblical themes Christians may recognise:

1. Arrogance, rebellion and the fall of man

One of the defining characteristics of Odysseus is his intelligence. Again and again, he relies on his own cunning to achieve victory. The Trojan Horse becomes the greatest example of this, exploiting the sacred Greek expectation of hospitality - a value believed to be protected by Zeus. Rather than winning through honour, Odysseus manipulates what was considered sacred in order to secure his own success.

The Bible presents a similar pattern from the very beginning. Humanity’s fall began not because Adam and Eve lacked intelligence, but because they chose to define good and evil for themselves rather than trust God’s command (Genesis 3). Sin begins when people decide that their own wisdom is superior to God’s – in other words, arrogance.

The greatest commandments, Jesus teaches, are to love God with all our heart, soul, mind and strength, and to love our neighbour as ourselves (Matthew 22:37-39). Those two commands are inseparable. Once our relationship with God is broken, our relationships with other people inevitably begin to fracture as well.

Odysseus’ choices reflect this progression. His disregard for what is sacred ultimately affects how he treats others, leading to violence, suffering and eventually the destruction of many of his own companions.

Sin is never merely personal. It always spills over into the lives of others.

2. Evil rarely ends where it begins

The destruction of Troy is celebrated as a military triumph, yet its consequences continue long after the city falls. Violence creates more violence.

Fear spreads across the seas. Rumours of ruthless invaders – “men from the sea” - travel from kingdom to kingdom. The terror unleashed upon Troy leaves other kingdoms wondering whether they could be next, with even Odysseus’ own, Ithaca, living under the shadow of that fear.

This echoes one of Scripture’s recurring themes: sin has a ripple effect. Cain murders Abel, and violence multiplies through generations (Genesis 4). David’s adultery leads to murder, family conflict and national instability (2 Samuel 11-18). James writes that desire gives birth to sin, and sin, when fully grown, gives birth to death (James 1:14-15).

Evil rarely remains contained. It produces consequences that extend far beyond the original decision. The Bible’s warning is clear: what we sow, we eventually reap (Galatians 6:7).

3. Humility comes before restoration

Throughout ‘The Odyssey,’ Odysseus’ journey is not merely geographical - it is deeply personal. The proud warrior who left for Troy is not the same man who longs to return home.

Before restoration can begin, he must be humbled. He must acknowledge his limitations, recognise that he cannot overcome every obstacle through his own strength, and seek mercy from powers greater than himself.

The Bible presents repentance in a similar way. God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble (James 4:6). Repentance is not simply feeling guilty. It is turning away from self-reliance and returning to God. Throughout Scripture, restoration begins not with human achievement but with humility.

Whether it is the prodigal son returning to his father (Luke 15:20-24), King David confessing his sin (Psalm 51:1-4; 2 Samuel 12:13), or Peter restored after denying Christ (John 21:15-17; Luke 22:61-62), God meets those who come to Him with repentant hearts (Isaiah 57:15; James 4:8-10).

4. Shame can make us forget who we are

One of the most moving aspects of the story is Odysseus’ time with Calypso. Rather than simply imprisoning him physically, she traps him psychologically.

Years pass as he loses sight of his identity as king, husband and father. Haunted by the bloodshed and destruction of Troy that secured his victory, his longing to return home gradually fades beneath regret, weariness and despair. The shame of what he has done begins to consume him, convincing him that he is no longer worthy of returning to his family or fulfilling his calling. Rather than remembering who he is, he allows his failures to define him, leaving him trapped not only by Calypso's island but also by his own sense of unworthiness.

Christians recognise a similar spiritual battle. Scripture teaches that Satan is “the accuser of our brothers and sisters” (Revelation 12:10). One of his greatest weapons is convincing believers that their failures are greater than God’s grace. Shame whispers that we are disqualified.

The gospel declares that those in Christ are forgiven, adopted and made new (Romans 8:1; 2 Corinthians 5:17). God never calls us to remain trapped in our past (Isaiah 43:18-19; Philippians 3:13-14). He calls us to remember who we are in Him (2 Corinthians 5:17; Colossians 3:3; 1 John 3:1). Like the prodigal son “coming to himself” before returning home (Luke 15:17), our spiritual renewal often begins when we remember our true identity.

5. The longing for home

Perhaps the most powerful theme in ‘The Odyssey’ is the longing to go home. Every monster, every storm and every temptation ultimately serves one purpose: preventing Odysseus from reaching the place where he truly belongs. That longing resonates because it reflects something universal.

The Bible teaches that every human heart carries a deeper longing - not merely for earthly security but for God Himself (Psalm 42:1-2; Ecclesiastes 3:11; Psalm 63:1). As Christians, we are described as “foreigners and exiles” in this world (1 Peter 2:11). Our true citizenship is in heaven (Philippians 3:20). Hebrews reminds us that the faithful were looking for “a better country - a heavenly one” (Hebrews 11:16).

In that sense, every Christian life is its own kind of odyssey. We face trials, distractions, temptations and seasons of wandering. We encounter moments when we lose sight of our calling or become exhausted by the journey. Yet God continually calls us home (Hosea 11:8; Isaiah 44:22; Joel 2:12-13).

Like Odysseus, Christians cannot make it home by their own strength alone. His journey reaches its turning point only when he is humbled, acknowledges his need for the gods’ mercy, and submits to their will.

Yet the gospel goes even further. Our homecoming ultimately depends not on earning divine favour through our own endurance, but on the grace of God shown through Jesus Christ (Ephesians 2:8-9; Titus 3:5-7). Christ has already made the way home – He is the true hero of the gospel, who came to seek and save the lost and to bring us safely home to the Father (Luke 19:10; John 14:6; John 10:14-16). Our response is to repent, trust Him, and follow where He leads 9 Acts 3:19; John 14:1; Mark 1:17).

Final thoughts: a story that points beyond itself

‘The Odyssey’ remains one of the greatest stories ever told because it explores questions every generation asks: What makes a good leader? Can people change? How do we deal with guilt? Where do we belong? Is there a way home after everything we’ve done?

Greek mythology offers compelling stories, but it leaves many of those questions unresolved.

The Bible offers something greater. It tells of a God who does not simply watch humanity struggle home but enters history Himself in Jesus Christ to rescue us (John 1:14; Luke 19:10; Galatians 4:4-5). Rather than leaving us to navigate the journey alone, He walks with us, transforms us through His Spirit, forgives our failures, restores our identity, and promises that one day every believer will finally arrive at their eternal home with Him (Matthew 28:20; 2 Corinthians 3:18;; 1 John 1:9; Psalm 103:12; 2 Corinthians 5:17; Colossians 3:3; John 14:2-3; Revelation 21:3-4; 1 Thessalonians 4:17).

That is the greatest homecoming story ever told.

Dear reader, perhaps you’ve never thought of your life as an odyssey. Yet every one of us has wandered, chased our own way, carried shame, forgotten who we truly are or longed for a place where we truly belong. The good news of the gospel is that God has not left you to find your own way home. Through Jesus Christ, He has already made the way. The only question that remains is: will you answer His call?