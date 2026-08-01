Young Christians are sharing their faith with confidence and hope, survey suggests

(Photo: Unsplash/Aaron Owens)

Young Christians across the UK are actively sharing their faith and remain optimistic that others are open to hearing about Jesus, according to new research from the Evangelical Alliance.

The organisation’s ‘Faith in Action’ report, based on a survey of 611 Christians aged 18 to 34 conducted earlier this year, paints a picture of a generation deeply involved in church life while confidently engaging with the wider culture and speaking about their beliefs.

A majority (85%) of those surveyed said they had discussed Jesus with someone who was not a Christian within the last six months, while around three-quarters (74%) believed people around them were receptive to conversations about faith.

The survey also found strong levels of church participation. More than 9 in 10 (93%) respondents attended church at least weekly, including nearly a third (30%) who attended multiple times each week. Over half said they served on a ministry or volunteer team.

Confidence in Scripture was similarly high, with 90% saying they felt able to make sense of the Bible, including 30% who described themselves as “very confident”.

Alongside their church involvement, many young Christians reported regularly encountering competing worldviews online, although the types of content varied significantly between men and women.

Men had a higher likelihood of reporting exposure to content about Islam, whereas women more commonly saw posts focused on alternative spiritual beliefs and practices, including manifesting and crystals.

Around 4 in 10 respondents from both groups said they regularly encountered atheist content on social media.

Writing for Being Human, the Evangelical Alliance's Katherine Brown said the findings reflected a broader shift taking place among young adults.

“A decade ago, a story like this would have stood out. Today, it’s one of many,” she wrote, recalling the baptism of a man in his twenties who had moved from atheism to Christian faith after first exploring podcasts, YouTube videos, prayer and the Bible.

She continued: “It’s clear that God is doing something among young adults. But what’s just as clear is that young adults aren't sitting on the sidelines watching it unfold; they’re active participants in God's mission.”

Brown said the survey suggested many young Christians already have friendships with people who are open to discussing faith and "they’re making the most of that opportunity”.

She attributed this to several cultural changes, arguing that confidence in the promises of “new atheism” has waned and been replaced by growing “spiritual curiosity” among younger generations.

“The cry of young adults today is: ‘There must be something more!’” she wrote.

Brown argued that growing dissatisfaction with the idea of subjective truth had led many young people to seek firmer foundations.

“There is a renewed hunger for truth that doesn’t change with the latest cultural trend,” she said. “For a growing number of young people, that search is leading them to Jesus. People seem to be generally more open to a conversation around objective truth.”

She added that social media, despite its dangers, had become an important avenue for evangelism, with many testimonies now beginning through a YouTube video, podcast or short online clip that prompted people to read the Bible or pray for themselves.

“It’s a very exciting time to be a Christian and a young adult, with so many opportunities to make Jesus known,” she wrote.

The report concludes that churches have an opportunity not only to cultivate this enthusiasm for evangelism but also to help young Christians remain grounded in their own faith as they engage with an increasingly diverse cultural and religious landscape.

The latest findings build on the Evangelical Alliance’s earlier ‘Finding Jesus’ research, published in January, which suggested young adults are becoming one of the most significant groups exploring Christianity in Britain, driven by a search for meaning, truth and authentic Christian community.

That research found Scripture, personal relationships and church communities played a central role in many young people’s journeys to faith.

The Faith in Action report also tallies with research by the Church of England which found that many young people are encountering faith online - although it's often personal relationships that convince them to actually become Christian.