Teens grappling with questions about faith, the future and truth

(Photo: Unsplash/Aaron Owens)

American teenagers are increasingly wrestling with major questions about their future, identity, truth and faith, with many feeling pressure to find answers long before reaching adulthood, according to a study.

The report titled Reimagining Ministry for Gen Alpha, carried out jointly by Barna and Christ In Youth, drew on surveys of 1,500 teenagers aged 13 to 18 across the US. It paints a picture of a generation navigating economic uncertainty, cultural change and rapid technological developments while searching for meaning and stability.

According to the findings, concerns about the future topped the list of issues weighing on young people.

Around three-quarters of respondents said they felt pressure to have already decided how they will make a living in the future (78%), whether their generation can look forward to a secure future (77%), whether society is progressing or regressing (77%), and whether education would ultimately prove worthwhile (74%).

Despite these concerns, many teenagers remain optimistic. Nearly six in ten respondents (58%) said they looked to the future with hope, while a similar proportion felt their lives had a meaning (60%).

Barna described this combination of concern and confidence as “anxious optimism,” noting that feelings of uncertainty and hope often exist side by side among today's young people.

Questions surrounding truth and identity also featured prominently in the study. Nearly three-quarters of teenagers reported grappling to understand what it means to live a fulfilling life (73%) and what can be trusted as true (72%).

Seven in 10 said they were seeking for a clearer sense of self, while 69% were trying to establish their moral convictions.

The emergence of artificial intelligence has added another layer to these concerns. Two-thirds of respondents said they felt pressure to determine whether AI can be trusted, while 64% were considering broader questions about the essence of being human.

Researchers noted a tension in the findings: although almost half of teenagers (48%) strongly agreed that they have a clear sense of identity, 70% simultaneously reported feeling an urgency to define their identity.

The survey also highlighted a strong desire for belonging and meaningful relationships.

More than seven in ten (71%) teenagers said they were trying to identify where they fit in, while significant numbers questioned whether they were truly seen and appreciated (67%). Two thirds questioned the reason for their existence and felt pressure around how they should treat others.

Around six in 10 (59%) respondents said they were still working out if their parents or caregivers loved them unconditionally.

Barna suggested that these responses reflect a deeper desire among young people to be known, valued and accepted rather than merely included socially.

Faith-related questions ranked lower than other concerns but remained significant.

More than half of teenagers said they were wrestling with questions about God's existence (56%) and His love for them (57%). Barna said that even though these rank at the lower end of what youngsters feel pressured about, it should not be interpreted as a lack of interest in religion. Instead, Barna argued that many of the issues teenagers are grappling with - like purpose, truth, identity and belonging - inevitably intersect with questions of faith.

The report also found that teenagers remain open to guidance from trusted adults. Eight in ten respondents reported feeling at ease discussing questions of identity with their mother, while 78% said they would also seek advice from their father. Over two thirds were open to receiving guidance from Jesus and the Bible.

Barna concluded that young people are not looking for simplistic answers to complex questions.

“Faith that insulates teens from hard questions is not resilient faith; it is fragile faith, waiting to shatter on first contact with a complicated world. The teens in this study who show the strongest signs of holistic, active faith are not the ones most sheltered from doubt. They are the ones in environments where doubt is welcomed, questions are taken seriously, and faith is treated as something large enough to hold the full weight of a human life,” it said.

“The good news from this research is that the conditions that form resilient faith are not mysterious. They are built through genuine relationships, honest inquiry, meaningful service, and the kind of belonging that feels real rather than programmed.

“The data makes one thing clear: In a season when teens feel the ground shifting beneath them, the most formative thing any adult can offer is not a polished answer. It is a steady, trusted presence, and a faith large enough to survive the questions.”