Leicester church vows to rebuild after devastating fire

Staff writer
St Andrew’s Jarrom Street
A picture of St Andrew’s Jarrom Street taken after the fire and showing damage to its roof. (Photo: St Andrew’s Jarrom Street)

Services have resumed at St Andrew’s Jarrom Street Church in Leicester following a devastating fire on 28 July.

No one was killed or injured in the blaze, while firefighters were also able to retrieve the body of a longtime church warden whose funeral had been due to take place there.

The 160-year-old church building sustained significant damage. While its spire and rose window remained relatively unscathed, the roof was severely damaged.

The Victorian Society said it was “dismayed” by the damage to the Grade II listed building, which was designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott.

Over 40 firefighters from seven local stations attended on the night of the blaze, which is believed to have been accidental.

Leicester Fire and Rescue Service warned that during the ongoing heatwave additional care was needed as the dry conditions mean that any fire has the potential to spread much more quickly.

In a statement, the church thanked the fire service for their “bravery” in their response, particularly in rescuing the body of the church warden, Tony Simons, who had been a member of the church for 72 years.

“As the late Tony Simons often said, ‘Keep the faith. Save the parish.’ We are greatly blessed that our church building has been home to a large, growing and diverse congregation, training eight organ scholars, hosting other Christian communities, and supporting the whole parish with spaces for music, art, lectures, and community events," the church said. 

It added, "The damage to the church building is significant. However, St Andrew’s, Jarrom Street, is more than just a building."

Church pastor Rev Johannes Arens, said, “The whole community is in shock, but we are discovering our own ‘Blitz Spirit’.

"We will rebuild our beautiful church. I don’t yet know what funds we will need, but I am incredibly thankful to all those who are already coming forward to offer their help, prayers and donations.”

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