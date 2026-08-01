Churches can help women navigate ‘life-changing’ motherhood, report says

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A new report is calling for a fundamental rethink of how society supports new mothers, arguing that the transition into motherhood is far “more than a medical event” and should be recognised as a profound emotional, social and spiritual transformation.

Published by Theos in partnership with Bible Society, ‘Motherhood, Inside Out’ explores the concept of “matrescence - the process of becoming a mother” - and concludes that many women are left to navigate this life-changing transition without adequate support.

The study makes use of insights gathered between March and September 2025 from 91 mothers from across the UK, alongside conversations with 14 healthcare professionals working in maternal care.

Researchers also commissioned a quantitative Ipsos survey of more than 4,400 women in Britain between April and May 2026 to explore wider perceptions of motherhood.

Writing in the report’s foreword, author Lucy Jones said the experience of becoming a mother has remained surprisingly overlooked despite its significance.

“How strange, that a major life experience that many women will have – becoming a mother – is so under-researched, hidden, invisible, unrecognised,” she wrote.

She continued: “How strange, that the heft and complexity of growing and giving birth to a human being, and the highly skilled activity of nurturing that human baby in its most vulnerable and important early years – work done, of course, by fathers and other care-givers, but most often by mothers, still – is flattened, undervalued, denied in our society and current culture.”

Jones suggested society is failing to prepare and support women during one of the most vulnerable periods of their lives, despite evidence of rising postnatal mental illness, loneliness and inadequate maternity care.

Rather than presenting a single picture of motherhood, the report highlights the diverse ways women experience it.

Some participants said that becoming a mother helped them discover a stronger sense of identity, while others likened it to “a personal earthquake” that reshaped almost every aspect of their lives.

Researchers found that motherhood frequently prompted women to reassess their priorities, relationships, careers and sense of purpose.

Many also reported thinking more deeply about faith, mortality and the meaning of life after having children, with both religious and non-religious mothers describing “experiences of awe, wonder, connectedness” through raising children.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) reflected more frequently on death after having children, often because of concern for what would happen to their children if they died.

For many Christian mothers, motherhood also reshaped spiritual life. While caring for young children often disrupted church attendance, personal prayer and Bible reading, some said they developed new rhythms of faith, like praying while caring for their children.

Motherhood also influences how women engage with the wider world. Many become more interested in issues such as education, environmental concerns and technology policy, although some deliberately avoid distressing news to protect their mental wellbeing.

The report also found that many mothers felt invisible or undervalued after giving birth, with unpaid caregiving receiving little recognition.

Participants spoke of the physical and emotional toll of sleep deprivation, pressures surrounding body image, financial strain caused by childcare costs, and feelings of isolation in the absence of close community support.

While social media was often criticised for presenting unrealistic portrayals of motherhood, many mothers also appreciated its role in helping them connect with peer-support networks, including WhatsApp groups.

However, many mothers said local, face-to-face relationships remained the most valuable source of encouragement.

Churches were highlighted as being among the few places where new mothers could still experience a sense of community – a “village” - through toddler groups, meal rotas and intergenerational friendships.

However, researchers said churches often failed to recognise mothers’ own spiritual needs.

The report recommends that healthcare professionals receive greater training to “recognise and discuss the emotional and spiritual dimensions of ordinary matrescence,” rather than viewing women’s experiences solely through the lens of postnatal mental illness.

It also calls for improvements to postnatal care, including more holistic six-week health checks focused on mothers’ wellbeing as well as their babies, greater continuity of support after birth, and better opportunities for partners to remain with mothers during hospital stays.

For churches, the report recommends expanding practical and spiritual support for parents, strengthening local community networks, and exploring ways to mark the transition into motherhood through meaningful rituals and prayer.

The report concludes that supporting mothers should not rest solely with healthcare providers or faith communities but requires a wider cultural shift.

It argues that workplaces, families, local communities, media and policymakers all have a role to play in recognising what researchers describe as one of the most significant and transformative stages of a woman’s life.

"As this report shows, faith communities and church-run groups today are providing space and support for new mothers – but we need much more of this, in both local communities and government policy," the report said.

It adds, "In concluding, we suggest that simple changes at key meeting points would make a meaningful difference to women’s experiences as they navigate this vital transition."