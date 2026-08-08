Over 1,500 queue up for prayer and worship in London despite heatwave

(Photo: Bex Rai)



Over 1,500 people gathered for an evening of worship and prayer at Hackney Church in East London last month, with long queues forming outside the venue despite temperatures climbing above 30°C.

The event was organised jointly by SAINT, King’s Cross Church (KXC) and IMPRINT Church, bringing together Christians from across London for a prayer gathering.

By the time doors opened, hundreds were already waiting outside, with the line stretching through the church grounds as people arrived to take part in the evening of worship, reflection and intercession.

Hackney Church, which also hosts concerts by major music artists, was packed to capacity as worshippers occupied both the main floor and balcony.

Among those waiting to enter was Demi, who said she had come seeking prayer for healing within her family.

“There’s a lot that has happened over the years, but I believe Jesus can restore what has been broken,” she said. “I’ve come here today to pray for that.”

The gathering opened with extended sung worship before the Rev Pete Hughes, Vicar and Lead Pastor of KXC, led those present into a time of kneeling prayer, encouraging them to echo the words of the Lord’s Prayer: “Not my will, but Yours be done.”

Drawing on Psalm 42, Rev Hughes reflected on the verse, “As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, my God,” using the day’s intense heat as an illustration of spiritual longing for God.

The service continued late into the evening, with people joining throughout the night as others departed.

The gathering was one of six Joint Prayer Gatherings held annually by the three churches.

Previous events have included an overnight prayer vigil on Good Friday, with many attendees returning regularly and inviting friends and family to participate.

One person in attendance who had previously taken part in the Good Friday gathering described the experience as “amazing,” saying the service offered a fresh expression of worship while remaining deeply meaningful.