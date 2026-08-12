Over 100 women received post-abortion counselling in Ireland in early 2026

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Over 100 women accessed state-funded post-abortion counselling services in Ireland during the first three months of 2026.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) recorded 111 clients in post-abortion counselling between January and March this year. Of these, 46 were new clients.

The figures were provided after Independent TD Carol Nolan asked the Minister for Health for annual data on post-abortion counselling since Ireland's abortion law was implemented in 2019, Gript reports.

HSE data showed that 293 new clients accessed counselling in 2025, slightly down from 314 in 2024. Since 2019, the annual number of new clients has ranged from 237 to 326.

When both new and existing clients were included, the total in 2025 was 468, down from a record high of 805 in 2024.

However, the HSE cautioned that these figures do not represent individual clients, as those accessing services in more than one quarter may have been counted multiple times.

“The figures included for ‘new clients’ are therefore more accurate,” it said.

The figures have prompted criticism from pro-life campaigners, who argue that the demand for counselling demonstrates the need for greater support for women before an abortion takes place.

Sandra Parda of the Life Institute told Gript that the figures show “abortion hurts women”, and argued that public money should instead be directed towards helping “mothers feel they have the support behind them to keep their baby”.

“The government is funding and propping up a vicious cycle where abortion is offered to women who feel vulnerable, and when the procedure leaves them hurt and feeling empty emotionally, they are offered counselling,” she said. “There is a better way to help women in crisis, and we feel that this is not it.”

Ms Parda also criticised moves to remove Ireland’s mandatory three-day waiting period, describing it as “a window of protection a defence unborn child has … breathing space [for women] before making what is a totally irreversible decision which many will later regret”.

Several recent studies have highlighted mental health difficulties among some women following the procedure.

A 2025 study examining around 1.2 million pregnancies in Quebec found that women who had undergone induced abortions had higher rates of subsequent mental health-related hospitalisation than women who had given birth. The researchers also found stronger associations among women with pre-existing mental illness and those aged under 25.

Separately, a 2023 systematic review and meta-analysis published in BMC Psychiatry estimated the global prevalence of depression among women following abortion at 34.5% and called for greater access to post-abortion counselling, care and emotional support.

More recent research published this year found that 45% of American women aged 41 to 45 who had an abortion experienced emotional distress many years later, particularly where the abortion was unwanted, involved perceived pressure or conflicted with their personal values.

Deputy Nolan questioned the Irish government about what information women receive before undergoing an abortion, including whether counselling protocols require discussion of foetal development, possible physical and psychological risks, adoption and financial support for carrying on a pregnancy.

In its reply, the HSE referred to its “My Options service”, which offers free confidential listening support and impartial counselling to those facing an unexpected pregnancy, as well as information on assistance available to women who decide to proceed with their pregnancies. Free post-abortion counselling is also available to women and their partners irrespective of how long ago the abortion occurred, and no referral is required.

Nolan also sought details of State spending on abortion provision since 2019 and how it compared with funding for crisis pregnancy and adoption services.

According to the HSE, €11.5 million was allocated when abortion services were introduced in 2019, followed by a further €9.5 million in 2020. Additional funding of €200,000 was provided in 2022 and €600,000 in 2024. Spending on the My Options service was €160,118 in 2024 and €79,094 in 2025.

The latest disclosure comes shortly after Department of Health figures showed that more than 65,000 abortions have been carried out in the Republic of Ireland since services were introduced in 2019 following the 2018 referendum.

Some 10,600 abortions were recorded in 2025, representing a slight fall on the previous year.