Welsh Christians launch the Gospels in Pembrokeshire dialect

Neil Rees
Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, Wales, coast, village
 (Photo: Unsplash/NickRussill)

A translation of the four Gospels into the Welsh dialect spoken in north Pembrokeshire has been launched at one of Wales’ largest cultural events. This is the story …

Pembrokeshire Welsh

While south Pembrokeshire is largely English-speaking, the north of the county has developed its own distinctive dialect of Welsh.

Rev Lyn Lewis Dafis, a local vicar with a deep interest in languages, translated the four Gospels into this dialect in the hope of making them more accessible and relevant to local people.

Lyn Lewis Dafis

Born in 1960, Lyn Lewis Dafis came from Llain, Mynachlog-Ddu, in south-west Wales. He went on to study Welsh Language and Literature at Aberystwyth University before spending 25 years working as a librarian at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth from 1989.

A gifted theologian, he had an ability to communicate the word of God to people of all ages in a way that was both meaningful and accessible. He contributed to Radio Cymru and wrote for a number of Welsh-language journals, often using his bardic name, Dogfael. He was invested with white robes at the National Eisteddfod when it was held at St David’s in Pembrokeshire in 2002. From 2005, he blogged under the name Dogfael.

For many years, Rev Dafis was actively involved in the life of Eglwys y Santes Fair in Aberystwyth. After serving as a lay reader in the Anglican Church in Wales, he was ordained as a deacon in 2015 and as a priest the following year.

He served first as curate and later as vicar of St John’s Church, Penrhyncoch, within the Bro Padarn Local Ministry Area in Aberystwyth. In 2021, he was appointed Welsh Language Officer for the Diocese of St David’s and became a member of the Church in Wales’ Welsh Language Committee.

He died in 2022 at the age of 61.

The four Gospels in Pembrokeshire Welsh

Using the Beibl Cymraeg Newydd (New Welsh Bible) as his starting point, Rev Dafis rendered the four Gospels into the Welsh spoken in his native north Pembrokeshire. The project was driven by his love for Pembrokeshire, his commitment to the Gospel, and his keen interest in minority or overlooked languages. His translation was finished around the year 2000 but remained unpublished at the time of his death. 

Audio edition

With the permission of his family, the translation was later made available online under the title Y Beder Ifengyl yn iaith Sir Benfro (The Four Gospels in Pembrokeshire Welsh), and in 2026, the Bible Society commissioned an audio recording. The project was undertaken by Undeb yr Annibynwyr Cymraeg (Union of Welsh Independents) in partnership with Llyfrau Llafar Cymru (Talking Books Wales) and featured volunteers from across Pembrokeshire. The project appeared on the BBC Cymru Welsh-language television programme Dechrau canu dechrau canmol on 31 May 2026 and was also featured on the BBC Cymru website.

Launch

The four Gospels in audio were launched as part of the ap Beibl Welsh Bible app, along with a tribute to Lyn Lewis Dafis, by Sian Rees from the Bible Society at the Eisteddfod in Pembrokeshire on 6 August 2026. The Eisteddfod is a large national Welsh cultural event and one of the largest cultural events in Europe. It celebrates Welsh culture through music, choirs, poetry, literature, drama and the arts, primarily conducted through the Welsh language. It alternates each year between north and south Wales and is attended by about 150,000 people over a week of events.

Listen

The four Gospels can be heard by downloading the free ap Beibl app from a mobile app store and selecting Y Beder Ifengyl. They are also available through YouVersion.

35% OFF
Vilanva Women's Walking Shoes – Cushioned Lightweight Running Sneakers with Slip-Resistant Sole, Breathable Woven Upper for Everyday Wear & Workouts
$35.09 $53.99
67% OFF
Rocoren 12-Pack Magnetic Cable Clips – 360° Rotating Cord Organizer with No-Residue Adhesive, Cord Holder for Desk, Nightstand, Wall, Car & Office, White
$6.5 $19.99
60% OFF
Red Light Therapy Mask for Face – 7-Color LED Silicone Facial Mask, Cordless Rechargeable Skincare Device with 240 LEDs for Home & Travel
$39.99 $99.99
77% OFF
Men's Slim Fit Polo Shirt – Quick Dry Moisture Wicking, High Elasticity, Athletic Fit Polo for Golf, Tennis, Work & Casual Wear (Runs Small, Size Up)
$6.99 $29.99
28% OFF
AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell CB-11 – 1000 ft Range, 1 Button + 1 Plug-In Receiver, 115 dB Volume, LED Flash, 52 Chimes, Waterproof, 3-Year Battery
$12.91 $17.99
50% OFF
Women's Workout Shirts – Bum-Covering Length Short Sleeve Dry Fit Tops, Lightweight & Breathable for Athletic, Hiking, Running & Summer Wear
$6.99 $13.99
50% OFF
Coostar Men's Casual Dress Sneakers – Lightweight Wingtip Oxford Style with Breathable Knit Upper, Rubber Sole & Slip-On Elastic Collar, Business & Walking Shoe
$22.49 $44.99
45% OFF
Pudolla Men's Quick Dry Hiking and Golf Shorts with 3 Zipper Pockets
$14.84 $26.99
50% OFF
Venture Pal Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder – First Harvest, Shade Grown, 100% Pure with No Additives, Unsweetened, Vegan & Gluten-Free, 30g Tin
$7.5 $14.99
40% OFF
Venture Pal Sugar Free 7g BCAA + EAA Powder – 9 Essential Amino Acids with L-Glutamine, Caffeine, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Muscle Recovery, Growth & Hydration
$14.99 $24.99
30% OFF
Venture Pal Sugar Free Protein Coffee – Cold Brew Mocha Instant Iced Coffee with MCT Oil, Probiotics, Fiber & 13 Vitamins, 70mg Caffeine, Keto & Gluten-Free, 20 Servings
$13.29 $18.99
20% OFF
Venture Pal Mushroom Hot Cocoa – Natural Sleep Aid with 12 Superfoods, Melatonin 3mg, Magnesium Glycinate, L-Theanine, Glycine, Lion's Mane, Reishi & Turkey Tail, Bedtime Cocoa Mix, 30 Servings
$23.99 $29.99
24% OFF
Cortisol Supplement for Women & Men with Ashwagandha & GABA – Magnesium, L-Theanine & Rhodiola, Stress Support for Sleep, Mood & Focus, 60-Day Supply, Made in USA
$15.29 $19.99
50% OFF
Venture Pal 18-in-1 Creatine for Women – Creatine Monohydrate with Collagen, Myo & D-Chiro Inositol, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Strength, Recovery & Skin Support, Sugar Free, 10.58 oz
$14.99 $29.99
32% OFF
Venture Pal 1000mg Vitamin C Powder with Zinc & Elderberry – Sugar Free B Complex, 10 Vitamins, Minerals & Electrolytes, Daily Immune & Energy Support Packets, 60 Count
$13.59 $19.99
20% OFF
Venture Pal Burn Electrolyte Packets – Sugar Free Hydration with 7 Electrolytes, L-Carnitine, Berberine, ACV & Chromium, Metabolic & Satiety Support, Keto & Vegan, 16 Sticks
$15.99 $19.99
17% OFF
Venture Pal Vegan Protein Powder – 20g Plant Protein with 9B CFU Probiotics, Fiber, Digestive Enzymes & Superfoods, Vanilla, Low Sodium, Keto-Friendly, Gluten & Dairy Free, Non-GMO, 20 Servings
$21.59 $25.99
28% OFF
Fidus Liver Cleanse & Repair Supplement – 400mg Milk Thistle (80% Silymarin) with TUDCA, NAC, Turmeric, Artichoke & Dandelion – Liver Support & Digestive Health, 60 Capsules, Made in USA
$14.39 $19.99
50% OFF
Pudolla Men's 7" Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets – Quick Dry 2-in-1 Workout Gym Shorts with Compression Liner for Tennis, Yoga & Training
$11.99 $23.99
27% OFF
AVANTEK BA-11 Wireless Doorbell Kit (Battery-Powered Receiver, 1000 ft Range)
$13.83 $18.99
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
related articles
Bethel pausing sale of The Passion Translation amid backlash
Bethel pausing sale of The Passion Translation amid backlash

Bethel pausing sale of The Passion Translation amid backlash

Wycliffe celebrate the 800th language with a full BIble
Wycliffe celebrate the 800th language with a full BIble

Wycliffe celebrate the 800th language with a full BIble

Global Christianity faces major challenges in 2026 despite signs of growth, new report finds
Global Christianity faces major challenges in 2026 despite signs of growth, new report finds

Global Christianity faces major challenges in 2026 despite signs of growth, new report finds

Bible sales surge to record levels among Gen Z on both sides of the Atlantic
Bible sales surge to record levels among Gen Z on both sides of the Atlantic

Bible sales surge to record levels among Gen Z on both sides of the Atlantic

News
Welsh Christians launch the Gospels in Pembrokeshire dialect
Welsh Christians launch the Gospels in Pembrokeshire dialect

A translation of the four Gospels into the Welsh dialect spoken in north Pembrokeshire has been launched at one of Wales’ largest cultural events. This is the story …

Scottish helpline for conversion therapy victims received just over one call per month
Scottish helpline for conversion therapy victims received just over one call per month

There were four calls in three months, possibly from the same person.

Bishop calls on Andy Burnham to help free Jimmy Lai
Bishop calls on Andy Burnham to help free Jimmy Lai

Jimmy Lai turned to Christ during the uncertain period following the handover of Hong Kong to China.

Are churches missing out in the bitcoin boom?
Are churches missing out in the bitcoin boom?

Earlier this summer, a church on England’s south coast made headlines, when it declared it was going to accept bitcoin as donations. 

Today's Top Deals

Vilanva Women's Walking Shoes – Cushioned Lightweight Running Sneakers with Slip-Resistant Sole, Breathable Woven Upper for Everyday Wear & Workouts

$35.09
$53.99 35% OFF
View Deal

Rocoren 12-Pack Magnetic Cable Clips – 360° Rotating Cord Organizer with No-Residue Adhesive, Cord Holder for Desk, Nightstand, Wall, Car & Office, White

$6.5
$19.99 67% OFF
View Deal

Red Light Therapy Mask for Face – 7-Color LED Silicone Facial Mask, Cordless Rechargeable Skincare Device with 240 LEDs for Home & Travel

$39.99
$99.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Men's Slim Fit Polo Shirt – Quick Dry Moisture Wicking, High Elasticity, Athletic Fit Polo for Golf, Tennis, Work & Casual Wear (Runs Small, Size Up)

$6.99
$29.99 77% OFF
View Deal

AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell CB-11 – 1000 ft Range, 1 Button + 1 Plug-In Receiver, 115 dB Volume, LED Flash, 52 Chimes, Waterproof, 3-Year Battery

$12.91
$17.99 28% OFF
View Deal

Women's Workout Shirts – Bum-Covering Length Short Sleeve Dry Fit Tops, Lightweight & Breathable for Athletic, Hiking, Running & Summer Wear

$6.99
$13.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Coostar Men's Casual Dress Sneakers – Lightweight Wingtip Oxford Style with Breathable Knit Upper, Rubber Sole & Slip-On Elastic Collar, Business & Walking Shoe

$22.49
$44.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Pudolla Men's Quick Dry Hiking and Golf Shorts with 3 Zipper Pockets

$14.84
$26.99 45% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder – First Harvest, Shade Grown, 100% Pure with No Additives, Unsweetened, Vegan & Gluten-Free, 30g Tin

$7.5
$14.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Sugar Free 7g BCAA + EAA Powder – 9 Essential Amino Acids with L-Glutamine, Caffeine, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Muscle Recovery, Growth & Hydration

$14.99
$24.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Sugar Free Protein Coffee – Cold Brew Mocha Instant Iced Coffee with MCT Oil, Probiotics, Fiber & 13 Vitamins, 70mg Caffeine, Keto & Gluten-Free, 20 Servings

$13.29
$18.99 30% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Mushroom Hot Cocoa – Natural Sleep Aid with 12 Superfoods, Melatonin 3mg, Magnesium Glycinate, L-Theanine, Glycine, Lion's Mane, Reishi & Turkey Tail, Bedtime Cocoa Mix, 30 Servings

$23.99
$29.99 20% OFF
View Deal

Cortisol Supplement for Women & Men with Ashwagandha & GABA – Magnesium, L-Theanine & Rhodiola, Stress Support for Sleep, Mood & Focus, 60-Day Supply, Made in USA

$15.29
$19.99 24% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal 18-in-1 Creatine for Women – Creatine Monohydrate with Collagen, Myo & D-Chiro Inositol, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Strength, Recovery & Skin Support, Sugar Free, 10.58 oz

$14.99
$29.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal 1000mg Vitamin C Powder with Zinc & Elderberry – Sugar Free B Complex, 10 Vitamins, Minerals & Electrolytes, Daily Immune & Energy Support Packets, 60 Count

$13.59
$19.99 32% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Burn Electrolyte Packets – Sugar Free Hydration with 7 Electrolytes, L-Carnitine, Berberine, ACV & Chromium, Metabolic & Satiety Support, Keto & Vegan, 16 Sticks

$15.99
$19.99 20% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Vegan Protein Powder – 20g Plant Protein with 9B CFU Probiotics, Fiber, Digestive Enzymes & Superfoods, Vanilla, Low Sodium, Keto-Friendly, Gluten & Dairy Free, Non-GMO, 20 Servings

$21.59
$25.99 17% OFF
View Deal

Fidus Liver Cleanse & Repair Supplement – 400mg Milk Thistle (80% Silymarin) with TUDCA, NAC, Turmeric, Artichoke & Dandelion – Liver Support & Digestive Health, 60 Capsules, Made in USA

$14.39
$19.99 28% OFF
View Deal

Pudolla Men's 7" Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets – Quick Dry 2-in-1 Workout Gym Shorts with Compression Liner for Tennis, Yoga & Training

$11.99
$23.99 50% OFF
View Deal

AVANTEK BA-11 Wireless Doorbell Kit (Battery-Powered Receiver, 1000 ft Range)

$13.83
$18.99 27% OFF
View Deal