Bishop calls on Andy Burnham to help free Jimmy Lai

Staff writer
Jimmy Lai
Jimmy Lai (Photo: Office of the Speaker of the House)

The Catholic Church in England and Wales has urged Prime Minister Andy Burnham to do all within his power to secure the release of Hong Kong businessman Jimmy Lai.

Lai, a British citizen, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty of conspiring with foreign forces and of publishing seditious material.

The case against Lai, a prominent pro-democracy advocate and strong critic of Hong Kong's national security laws, centred on allegations that he had colluded with foreign forces amid his opposition to Beijing’s tightening control over the territory.

Lai’s family have spoken about his Catholic faith, something which he apparently found in the uncertain period when Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997.

Lai’s daughter has previously said, “It was a year when many like him, accustomed to the freedoms Hong Kong offered, had their hearts filled with fear and doubts. So, my father turned to Christ. His doubts were conquered by God’s mercy and grace and turned into trust. Even now, there is nothing he wants more than to be a faithful servant to our Lord.” 

Now Bishop James Curry, who serves as lead bishop for religious freedom for the Catholic Church in England and Wales, has intervened on behalf of Lai.

In a statement, the bishop said, "Jimmy Lai’s ‘crime’ was to voice concerns, engage in peaceful protest, and publish a newspaper which was critical of oppressive new laws. He was briefly bailed and then re-arrested and denied bail in December 2020.

"He is held in solitary confinement, and his health is deteriorating rapidly. It is reported that he has no access to the sacraments."

As well as urging Burnham to do what he can to secure the release of a British citizen, Bishop Curry asked people to pray for Lai. 

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