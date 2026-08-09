Christian claims insurance broker told him to remove ‘Jesus Loves You’ car stickers

(Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

A Christian motorist is considering legal action after his insurer allegedly told him that his car cover would cease unless he removed a homemade sticker saying “Jesus Loves You”.

Simeon Chandra, 35, contacted insurance broker GoSkippy before and after placing the handmade stickers on the side of his vehicle.

He said he notified the company because he wanted to be transparent about the stickers, which he explained were not being used for commercial purposes but were intended “to spread a positive message that Jesus loves you”.

According to Mr Chandra, he was initially told that the stickers would be permitted if he sent photographs so that they could be added to his file.

However, GoSkippy later informed Mr Chandra that its underwriting department had rejected the stickers as a modification to the vehicle.

“Feedback from the Underwriting Department declined the modification done on the vehicle as per stickers added on the vehicle,” the email said.

“For the policy to continue and be insured we require the stickers to be removed from the vehicle and send a dated photograph once the stickers have been removed.”

Mr Chandra said that as a result of the correspondence, he was unsure as to whether he was still insured and legally permitted to drive the car. He claims that subsequent emails seeking clarification from the company went unanswered.

The Christian Legal Centre is supporting Mr Chandra as he considers his legal options, including whether he was discriminated against because of his expression of Christian belief.

“I was shocked, surprised and upset when they told me I had to take the stickers off. I had tried to do the right thing by telling the insurer about the stickers and sending photographs. The message on my car is very simple: ‘Jesus Loves You.’ It is not abusive, political, hateful or commercial. It is a message of hope," he said.



“I could not understand why this would mean I could not have car insurance. We see all kinds of messages, flags and slogans in public life. But when a Christian puts a peaceful message on his own car, suddenly it appears to become a problem.



“I felt sad, and it felt that things are really against the Lord Jesus. I could have cried. I think people with other messages would not have faced the same situation."

He said he wants answers from GoSkippy and that he still hopes to be able to put the stickers back on his car so that other Christians know "they can do this without being ashamed".

"If they insist on banning these stickers then all other stickers on cars should also be banned," he said.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which is supporting Mr Chandra, said: “For Simeon, speaking about his faith is not about imposing beliefs on others, but about helping others discover the same faith, hope and love that have changed his life.

“This case is not about a technical vehicle modification. It is about whether ordinary Christians are free to express their faith in public without being excluded from essential services.



“A sticker saying ‘Jesus Loves You’ is not comparable to a commercial advert, a political campaign or an offensive slogan. It is a peaceful statement of Christian belief.



“If insurers can refuse cover because a customer displays a Christian message, that should alarm everyone who cares about freedom of religion and freedom of expression.”

GoSkippy has been contacted for comment.