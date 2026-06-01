Christians warn against ‘trivialisation’ of marriage and sex after Married at First Sight scandal

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Christian campaigners have criticised Channel 4’s reality programme Married at First Sight UK following serious allegations of sexual misconduct made in a recent BBC Panorama investigation.

They argue that the controversy reflects a problem with wider cultural attitudes towards marriage, sex and entertainment.

The BBC investigation featured allegations from three women who took part in the programme - two of whom alleged they were raped during filming by the men they had been paired with on the programme, with another claiming she was subjected to a non-consensual sex act.

The men have denied the claims, maintaining that all sexual activity was consensual.

Following the broadcast, Channel 4 took all earlier series of Married at First Sight UK off its streaming platforms and announced an external review into contributor welfare and safeguarding procedures.

Speaking on TalkTV with presenter Kevin O’Sullivan, Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern, said the controversy surrounding the programme should not be viewed in isolation, but as a “symptom of a culture that’s forgotten the importance of marriage”.

Ms Williams argued that programmes such as Married at First Sight “trivialise” what she described as the “sacramental covenantal bond that is marriage” by turning intimate relationships into entertainment.

“It has a civilisational impact really, how we view marriage in a culture and in a nation,” she said. “And this programme is sort of the end result of that - when we trivialise what marriage actually is and how important it is, not just to two people but to the whole of society.”

Ms Williams added that marriage, from a Christian perspective, is intended to be a lifelong covenant between one man and one woman rooted in sacrificial love, commitment, honour and responsibility, rather than what she described as a “social experiment” designed for entertainment.

She said the Bible presents marriage through the image of Christ as the bridegroom and the Church as His bride, with Jesus laying down His life for His people.

“That's a very special picture of what marriage is and the seriousness of the relationship and the bridegroom and his role in loving his wife,” she remarked.

She continued: “And that is the way in which the families and the foundations of a civilised society really works… that's the safe place for children.”

Ms Williams concluded by warning against the “tension and hurt and harm that's occurring in front of our eyes”.

“That can't be good for the soul of the viewers,” she said.

Steve Beegoo, head of education at Christian Concern, linked the allegations to broader concerns about sexualised entertainment and safeguarding in modern broadcasting.

In commentary published by the organisation, Mr Beegoo argued that the issues raised by the programme were “quite predictable” in a culture that had “lost its moral bearings when it comes to sex, intimacy and human dignity”.

He further criticised Channel 4 for what he described as a pattern of boundary pushing content, referencing the broadcaster’s earlier programme Naked Education, which attracted more than 1,200 complaints to Ofcom over scenes involving naked adults and teenage participants.

“Once sex is detached from a Christian framework of marriage, commitment and self-giving love, the entertainment in our culture has inevitably degraded further,” Mr Beegoo said, adding that vulnerable participants risk being “emotionally manipulated by producers” for public entertainment.

He added that Christians have a responsibility to speak out when vulnerable people are exploited for entertainment, calling on Channel 4 to be held accountable and urging Ofcom to fully investigate safeguarding concerns involving children and programme contributors.

“If we do not raise our voice, the boundaries will increasingly move, with the cost being paid by those least able to protect themselves,” he said.

The controversy intensified after the BBC published details of its 18-month Panorama investigation, which reported concerns from former cast members about alleged failures in welfare support and safeguarding during production.

According to the BBC, several former participants described feeling “let down” by the programme’s welfare systems and claimed contributors were being put “at risk for entertainment.”

Channel 4 chief executive Priya Dogra has expressed sympathy for contributors who had been distressed by their experiences on the programme, while maintaining that the broadcaster acted appropriately based on the information available at the time.

In a formal statement, Channel 4 said Married at First Sight UK operated under “some of the most comprehensive and robust welfare protocols in the industry”, including background checks, contributor codes of conduct, specialist welfare teams and ongoing psychological “support before, during and after filming”.

The broadcaster confirmed that the review would examine both the handling of welfare concerns raised during production and whether further safeguarding measures should be introduced in future series.

Former BBC One controller Lorraine Heggessey has been appointed to lead part of the review, alongside legal firm Clyde & Co.

Channel 4 stated that it “strongly refutes” claims that concerns raised through welfare procedures were mishandled but said it was committed to reviewing its processes to ensure “that we continue to lead the industry in our duty of care for contributors”.

Former director of communications at the BBC, John Shield, commented: “I think any organisation needs to start with the welfare of those who have come forward.

“The most important thing is to show humility and show you're taking concerns seriously. You never want the story to become your handling of the issue, and that happens very quickly if you're not focused on the people who've raised the concerns.”