How one man overcame his stammer to reach thousands as a radio host

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

For most people, speaking is something they rarely think about. Conversation flows naturally, words arrive effortlessly and communication is taken for granted. But for Gareth Cottrell, speech was once a daily struggle that filled him with fear, exhaustion and insecurity.

Today, however, he spends his mornings doing exactly what once seemed impossible: talking live on national radio.

As founder and breakfast show presenter of Konnect Radio, Gareth now reaches tens of thousands of listeners across the UK with a blend of contemporary Christian music, uplifting conversation and faith-filled broadcasting. Yet behind the microphone is a story marked by perseverance, healing and a growing conviction that God can use weakness for His glory.

“I remember feeling hopeless,” Gareth reflects. “Communication became a burden rather than an enjoyment. Something everybody else took for granted felt impossible to me.”

Growing up in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, Gareth developed a stammer as a child. Reading aloud in class became terrifying. Conversations were stressful. At times, he says, he simply stopped talking because it felt easier than facing embarrassment.

“As a teenager, I genuinely feared the future,” he says. “I wondered how I would ever get a job, make friends or have a relationship.”

Yet even in those difficult years, seeds of purpose were quietly being planted.

Gareth’s route into radio began unexpectedly at the age of 18 during a night out with friends at a promotional event hosted by a local station. The next morning he tuned into their breakfast show — and something clicked.

“From that day forward I knew I wanted to work in radio,” he says.

It was an ambitious dream for someone struggling with speech difficulties, but Gareth started small. Unsure whether he had the confidence or ability to present programmes himself, he initially worked behind the scenes as a producer. Over time, however, his confidence slowly grew.

Gareth Cottrell's stammer disappears every time he gets behind the mic. (Photo: Konnect Radio)

“Gradually I became a co-presenter and realised I had a skill for presenting,” he explains. “It was all about building confidence.”

Across a career spanning more than 25 years, Gareth has worked in commercial, BBC and Christian broadcasting. He believes each role equipped him with different skills that would eventually shape the vision behind Konnect Radio.

“Without those experiences, Konnect Radio wouldn’t have been possible,” he says. “Each station taught me different ways of broadcasting.”

But Gareth also became increasingly aware of what he felt was missing in UK radio. Commercial stations understood entertainment, audience engagement and production quality, but often lacked moral boundaries. Christian radio, meanwhile, carried a positive message but sometimes struggled to feel dynamic or culturally relevant.

“I always felt there was a gap in the market,” he explains. “I wanted to create a station with the hope of Christ but also the excitement and energy of commercial radio.”

That vision eventually became Konnect Radio — a station built around family-friendly broadcasting, contemporary Christian music and positive mainstream hits, all delivered in a polished modern format.

“We check the lyrics of every song we play,” Gareth says. “We want parents to know nothing will go out on air that they wouldn’t want their children hearing.”

At the same time, Gareth believes Christian media should not become isolated from everyday life.

“We don’t want to lose touch with what’s happening in the world,” he says. “We want Konnect Radio to feel like a local community on a national scale.”

That sense of warmth and connection remains central to the station’s identity. Gareth’s years in community radio left a lasting impression on him, particularly the comfort of hearing people share similar joys and struggles.

“I want listeners to feel part of a family,” he says.

The station’s rapid growth suggests the vision is resonating. What began five years ago with a laptop in Gareth’s home has grown into a national ministry involving 35 volunteers and 12 presenters. Konnect Radio now reaches more than 60,000 listeners, while its social media platforms engage nearly 230,000 people.

“I never imagined God would bless it like this,” Gareth admits.

For him, however, the station’s success cannot be separated from his personal faith journey.

Although raised in a Christian home, Gareth says his faith remained largely intellectual until adulthood.

“It took until around the age of 25 for faith to go from head to heart,” he says.

A major turning point came through his wife, Sam, who encouraged him to be baptised. Gareth describes 2013 as a defining spiritual moment — the point where he sensed God’s calling towards what would eventually become Konnect Radio.

“It felt like an anointing from God for this ministry,” he says.

Even now, Gareth says his stammer has never fully disappeared. Stress and exhaustion can still affect his fluency in private life. Yet one aspect continues to astonish both him and medical professionals alike.

“My stammer never comes out on air,” he says. “Or when I’m hosting live events. Put a microphone in front of me and it’s like something else takes over.”

For Gareth, that reality carries deep spiritual significance.

“It reminds me of the grace of God,” he says. “Like Paul’s thorn in the flesh, my stammer keeps me grounded.”

His experience has also reshaped how he understands suffering, courage and faith.

“The Bible never promises life will be easy,” he reflects. “But it does promise that when challenges come, God will help carry you through them.”

Today, Gareth’s mornings begin before dawn as he balances family life with the demands of breakfast broadcasting. With three young children and a wife who works full-time, life can be hectic. Yet he speaks warmly about the support surrounding him.

“My wife is the person who knows me better than anybody else,” he says. “Without my family and friends, I honestly don’t think I could have achieved what I have.”

As Konnect Radio continues to grow, Gareth remains focused on the station’s original mission: creating a safe, uplifting and engaging platform that connects faith with everyday life.

And for the man who once feared even speaking aloud, there is something quietly extraordinary about that calling.

What once felt like his greatest limitation has become the very tool through which he now encourages others.

“In any situation there’s always hope,” Gareth says. “It only takes one small flame of light to change a dark atmosphere.”