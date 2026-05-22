Woman cleared of breaching abortion clinic buffer zone

Staff writer
Claire Brennan
Claire Brennan outside court with her supporters. (Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

The first person to be convicted in Northern Ireland of breaching an abortion clinic 'buffer zone' has had their conviction overturned. 

Claire Brennan, who is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre (CLC), was convicted of breaching Northern Ireland's Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act 2023 after she spoke to women outside Causeway Hospital in Coleraine. 

The conviction was overturned during her trial at Coleraine Magistrates Court this week after key charges were dropped, witnesses failed to attend, and the remaining evidence was deemed insufficient to sustain a conviction.

In the end, prosecutors were unable to prove that Mrs Brennan was the person that approached the final complainant.

Responding to the ruling, Mrs Brennan said: “This is a huge relief, not just for me, but for everyone who believes that compassion should never be criminalised.

"I have always acted peacefully, praying, offering hope, and trying to help women who may feel they have no alternative.

"These censorship zones are unjust. They silence prayer, restrict free speech, and prevent women from hearing that there is another option besides abortion.”

Her case has drawn further scrutiny of the safe access laws, which critics say are disproportionately targeting Christians and pro-life individuals, and effectively criminalise peaceful expressions of pro-life views and practical offers of help for women facing crisis pregnancies. 

CLC chief executive Andrea Williams said the collapse of the case against Mrs Brennan "exposes serious flaws in the enforcement of these so-called ‘censorship zones’".

"These laws are having a chilling effect across Northern Ireland, criminalising ordinary people who simply want to offer women real choice, including alternatives to abortion," she said. 

"No society committed to freedom can justify punishing prayer or quiet offers of help.”

Her acquittal comes just weeks after Pastor Clive Johnston, 78, was convicted for preaching a sermon on John 3:16 outside the same hospital. He is considering appealing. 

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