United Bible Societies celebrates 80 years of ministry with pledge to reach more young people

Dirk Gevers, Secretary General of United Bible Societies, addresses the fellowship's 80th anniversary gathering in Jakarta, May 2026. (Photo: United Bible Societies)

The United Bible Societies marked eight decades of global ministry this month with the release of a landmark declaration pledging renewed commitment to making Scripture accessible to younger generations worldwide.

The fellowship of 156 Bible Societies issued "The Bible for Tomorrow: A Global Commitment to Future Christian Generations" during its anniversary gathering in Jakarta, held May 6–11, alongside a parallel online event drawing representatives from Bible Societies across the globe.

The declaration reaffirms what UBS describes as its founding vision — "the Bible for everyone" — while responding to what the organization calls a period of heightened spiritual openness among young people, even as many report feeling overwhelmed by global instability and moral uncertainty.

Although UBS was formally established in May 1946 in the aftermath of World War II, it traces its roots to the early 19th century and a global Bible movement spanning more than 200 years. Today the fellowship operates in more than 240 countries and territories and, according to the organization, has contributed to over 70% of the world's Bible translations — enabling more than 6.2 billion people to access Scripture in their primary language.

Secretary General Dirk Gevers said the anniversary was an occasion for both gratitude and forward-looking commitment. "We give thanks for God's faithfulness and for the countless people who have made the Bible available across languages, cultures, and generations since the beginning of the 19th century, when our global Bible movement started," he said. "We believe the Bible continues to offer hope, truth, and direction for young people and for all who seek meaning in a complex world."

The declaration was presented to young leaders from within the fellowship, including Albert Barrero of the Colombian Bible Society and Sonia Irankunda of the Bible Society of Burundi, as well as youth representatives of the Indonesian Bible Society — a gesture the organization said was intended to symbolize its commitment to the generations ahead.

A generation searching for direction

The declaration's opening describes a world marked by "profound conflict, uncertainty, and moral confusion," with many young people feeling, in its words, "unanchored" and unsure where to turn. Yet UBS said its member societies have observed a corresponding rise in spiritual curiosity, with people in both religious and secular societies showing greater openness to engaging with the Bible and Christian communities.

"The Bible offers an anchor of enduring values, a source of unchanging hope, and a narrative that speaks into the deepest questions of the human search for truth, belonging, justice, and peace," the declaration states. "The Bible connects people to God through Jesus, the Word of God incarnate."

UBS said Bible Societies globally have seen increased engagement through youth-focused programs, finding that Scripture provides grounding for young people navigating questions of identity and purpose.

Six commitments

The declaration outlines six commitments the fellowship is making to future generations. The first is spiritual dependence — seeking God's guidance through Scripture, prayer and the Holy Spirit in all the organization undertakes.

The second commitment is universal access: making the Bible available to all, regardless of geography, literacy or economic circumstances. This includes expanding translation work and distribution in print, digital, audio, braille and sign language formats to reach those who have historically lacked access.

Third, UBS commits to fostering deep Bible engagement — encouraging reflection, discipleship and community practices that nurture what the declaration calls "lifelong encounters with God." Fourth, the fellowship pledges to honor cultural and contextual diversity, supporting translations and formats suited to local realities around the world.

The fifth commitment is to serve churches directly, equipping them for what the declaration describes as their "God-given mission" through interconfessional ministry. The sixth is holistic mission — integrating Bible engagement with acts of compassion, healing and justice, in what the declaration calls "the footsteps of Jesus."

A call to the global Church

UBS is calling on churches, ministries and Christian partners worldwide to join the effort, framing the declaration as an invitation to shared responsibility. The organization said it hopes future generations will engage with Scripture as a source of wisdom and hope, inherit a church that is "vibrant, diverse, and rooted in love," and participate in God's mission with what the declaration describes as "courage, compassion and joy."

"With humility and confidence in God's faithfulness," the declaration concludes, "we, a global Fellowship of 156 Bible Societies, dedicate ourselves anew to the vision entrusted to us: the Bible for everyone, now and for generations yet to come."

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