Christians encouraged to be bold in public life

Anita Laryea
Andrea Williams
Andrea Williams addressing the Awake, Arise! Conference. (Photo: Christian Concern)

Christians gathered in London last week for the ‘Awake, Arise! London 2026 UK Tour’ where they were encouraged to remain faithful in public life and to continue “standing and speaking for Jesus” in workplaces, schools, politics and local communities.

Organised by Christian Concern, speakers throughout the day addressed issues including education, freedom of speech, and protection of life.

Andrew Marsh, Head of Operations at Christian Concern, said that Christians must not retreat from public debate or view faith as something confined to church life alone. Instead, he urged believers to recognise that Christianity speaks into every area of human life and culture.

“Whether you are a plumber, an architect, a road sweeper, a teacher, a homemaker or a journalist, your 9 to 5 is a noble part of being human,” he said. 

“There is no area of human endeavour, individually or for a nation or a community, that God doesn’t care about.” 

Marsh acknowledged that some Christians are hesitant to engage publicly on moral or political issues out of concern that it could distract from evangelism or make believers appear judgemental.

He argued, however, that believers are called not only to preach salvation through Jesus Christ but also to demonstrate what they believe is good, just and true in wider society.

“We are made in God’s image,” Marsh said. “We are made to be God’s representatives on earth.”

The event also featured an address from Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre, who spoke about the pressure on Christians in public life.

“Christian Unions were being thrown off campuses as long ago as 1993,” she said. “Nurses were being told to remove their crosses as long ago as 1997.”

Calling on Christians to be “watchmen” in society, Williams urged believers to remain “unashamed, courageous and fearless” in speaking publicly about their faith and values. 

She also touched on continued anecdotal evidence that younger generations may be returning to church.

“Young people are coming back to church,” Williams said. “They are crying out for meaning and for purpose.”

Williams argued that modern society had become increasingly unstable after moving away from its Christian foundations, particularly in areas surrounding identity, family and morality.

The conference also heard from Dr Bernard Randall, a former Church of England school chaplain supported by the Christian Legal Centre after he was dismissed following a sermon he preached at the school on identity politics in 2019.

Randall told visitors he had “lost seven years of ministry” following the dispute but said the experience had strengthened his resolve.

“When we stand, things are noticed,” he said. “When we stand, people see it.”

Despite the difficulties he faced, Randall had support from fellow believers.  

“It’s been incredibly hard at times, but I have been blessed by the number of people who have come to me and said, ‘thank you, you have inspired me, you have encouraged me.’”

The Awake, Arise! tour continues across the UK throughout 2026.

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