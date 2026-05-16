Archbishop of Canterbury pledges solidarity with Britain's Jews

Staff writer
Sarah Mullally, Archbishop of Canterbury
 (Photo: Neil Turner)

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally, has said that she and the Church of England are standing in solidarity with Jews in Britain in the face of violent antisemitic incidents.

Since the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East, violent actions against Jews in Britain have become more prominent. In October last year two Jews were killed in a car and knife attack on a synagogue in Manchester.

Last month two Jews were stabbed in Golders Green. In addition to this, there were numerous reports of arson attacks at locations associated with the Jewish community. In March four ambulances belonging to a volunteer emergency service run by Jews were destroyed by fire in an arson attack.

The Archbishop made her comments while visiting Jewish centres and schools in Finchley.

“From charity work and healthcare, to education and the arts, your flourishing community enriches society and embodies the best values of this country," she said. 

On the issue of antisemitism, Mullally said, “This is not a problem for the Jewish community to solve. It’s on all of us – every single member of our society – to call out antisemitism whenever we see it, and to oppose it without hesitation or qualification.”

Mullaly was hosted by Rabbi Josh and Rabbi Charley, who welcomed the Archbishop’s comments.

They said, “We are living through a time when loud voices are trying to deepen divisions between communities, and especially between faith communities.

"To have the Archbishop of Canterbury with us at such a moment was a powerful act of solidarity and care. Her presence meant a great deal at a time of rising antisemitism, and we are grateful for her clear support and willingness to stand with our community."

The rabbis added that they hoped Mullally’s visit would serve as an example of people of different faiths respecting each other and working together for the common good.

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