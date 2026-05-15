Labour presses on with controversial plans to ban 'conversion therapy'

Staff writer
counselling
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The government has confirmed that it intends to press on with efforts to ban so-called 'conversion therapy', a move that critics say will “criminalise” people who disagree with LGBT ideology and potentially ordinary Christian practices like prayer.

Labour had initially planned to proceed with such a law in the last session of Parliament, however it was unable to do so. As such the promise was repeated at the latest King’s Speech.

Attempts to bring in such a law have so far failed, largely because such a law would either be legally redundant or would involve the infringement of the freedoms of speech and religion.

While supporters claim that a ban on conversion therapy is necessary to protect patients from abuse, British law already makes it illegal for counsellors and therapists to abuse their patients.

There are concerns that simply offering to pray for someone who is wrestling with their sexuality could be criminalised if an anti-conversion therapy law ever comes into force.

The previous Conservative government also attempted to bring in a ban on conversion therapy, but in the last election abandoned the attempt, saying in their manifesto that “legislation around conversion practices is a very complex issue, with existing criminal law already offering robust protections … it is right that we take more time before reaching a final judgement on additional legislation in this area”.

Reacting to the news that Labour intends to press on with the issue, The Christian Institute’s Senior Public Affairs Officer, Joanna Timm, said, “This was an opportunity for the Government to call time on these deeply divisive plans. There is abundant evidence that the LGBTQ+ activists who want a conversion therapy ban want it to criminalise people who disagree with their ideology.”

She continued, “There are already robust protections in law against abuse and coercion. Legal advice is clear that expanding the current law risks criminalising things that should never be made illegal – such as a mother urging her gender-confused daughter not to have a double mastectomy, or a church leader praying with a member of their congregation who asks for prayer about sexual temptation.”

Timm pointed to the example of Victoria, Australia, as an example of what not to follow. In the Australian state, it is unlawful to not affirm a person’s declared gender identity. State authorities also instruct churches on what can and cannot be taught and even how they should pray.

“At one point, it even said a parent discouraging their child from taking puberty blockers would be guilty of unlawful conversion therapy," she said. 

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