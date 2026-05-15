Cuban pastor's son at risk following months-long detention

Staff writer
Jonathan Muir Burgos
Jonathan with his parents Elier Muir Ávila and Minervina Burgos López, both evangelical pastors (Photo: Open Doors)

Open Doors have accused Cuban authorities of holding a 16-year-old Christian boy in jail and denying him medical treatment in an attempt to pressure his parents, who run an unregistered evangelical church.

Jonathan Muir Burgos was arrested with his father, Pastor Elier Muir Ávila for taking part in anti-government protests in March. While Pastor Elier was released after questioning, Jonathan remains in detention.

According to Open Doors, the family has been deemed “ideologically dangerous” by Cuba’s communist authorities. Over the last 10 years the family has said it has faced numerous instances of detention, death threats and psychological torture.

The state’s opposition to the family and its church has led to 60 church members leaving over the years. The authorities have refused to legally recognise the church and have reportedly been keeping it under surveillance.

Concerns have been raised about Jonathan’s medical wellbeing, as he suffers from a skin disease known as dyshidrosis. Without constant treatment and medication, Jonathan is at risk of potentially life-threatening infections.

According to Open Doors, Jonathan has had no access to medication since being placed into detention and the conditions in the prison, which include an infestation of bedbugs, have led to the worsening of his condition.

An anonymous advocacy leader for Open Doors in the region said, “This case reflects the restrictions on religious freedom and punishment for peaceful protests that Cuban citizens face … Jonathan’s case demands a clear response.”

Open Doors called for the immediate release of Jonathan, the provision of adequate medical care and clarity on any criminal proceedings against him.

A spokesperson for Open Doors said, “The situation calls for solidarity and for the defence of human dignity, especially for those who are most vulnerable. As the Body of Christ, we cannot remain indifferent to the situation of one of our members, particularly when it involves a minor.”

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