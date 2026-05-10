Pastor Greg Locke's 20-year-old son dies from drug overdose

Pastor Greg Locke (Photo: TKO Publicity)

Greg Locke, pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Lebanon, Tennessee, announced Friday that his 20-year-old son, Evan Roberts Locke, has died.

The pastor's announcement was made on his social media just a few hours after he was told his son had died from a drug overdose.

“Today, words fail us. It’s been a long, hard battle the last few years. In times like this, the sacrifices and the struggles don’t even matter. A few hours ago we received the most earth-shattering news that our 20-year-old son, Evan Roberts Locke, could not be revived after his heart stopped due to an overdose,” Locke said.

“His struggle was very public. It was used as a warning to many, a punchline to the haters, but an overall reminder that even in our deepest pain, the grace of Jesus will sustain us. I’ll address the church family with arrangement details this Sunday. Please respect our privacy. He has 5 heartbroken siblings and a world of people that helped him along his journey,” the statement ended.

Since making the announcement just after 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Locke has received an outpouring of support from Evangelicals, like missionary and activist Sean Feucht.

“Brother I am so so sorry and my heart and prayers are with your family,” Feucht replied on X.

“Absolutely heartbreaking!!! Greg Locke, I’m praying for Holy Ghost Comfort, Strength and Supernatural Healing for you, your Family and everyone of us who were blessed to know Evan in JESUS Mighty Name!!!! Much love from our Family to each of you!!!” wrote revivalist and evangelist Stan Lovins II on Facebook.

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