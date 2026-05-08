Scotland faces crisis of belonging as loneliness deepens across society

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A major new report from Logos Scotland is urging Scotland to rethink loneliness not simply as a mental health issue, but as a deeper social and spiritual crisis rooted in the collapse of community, family stability and shared identity.

The 51-page study, Seen and Known: Rebuilding Belonging in Modern Scotland, argues that modern Scottish life is increasingly shaped by individualism, competition and social fragmentation - trends the authors believe are leaving people disconnected from one another, from their communities and, ultimately, from God.

The report examines why loneliness has become so widespread, particularly among younger adults, and what might be done to reverse it.

According to the authors, the issue extends far beyond social isolation itself: “Loneliness is not simply the absence of company - it is the absence of recognition.

“It is the experience of not being seen, not being known and not knowing where one belongs.”

Drawing on Scottish Government data and wider UK research, the report notes that around 35% of people in Scotland experience loneliness at least sometimes, with those aged 16-34 now reporting higher levels of loneliness than older generations.

The study describes this as a striking cultural shift.

While loneliness has traditionally been associated with the elderly, the report argues that younger adults - despite being the most digitally connected generation in history - are increasingly struggling to form meaningful relationships and stable communities.

Social media platforms, the authors suggest, have intensified comparison culture and heightened the pressure to appear successful, socially active and fulfilled. Rather than deepening friendship, online life often leaves users “lonely in a crowd”.

Economic pressures are also identified as major contributors. Poverty, insecure employment, poor transport links, lack of youth provision, unsafe neighbourhoods and limited access to community spaces are all linked to higher levels of social isolation.

One of the report’s central arguments is that loneliness cannot be understood purely through psychology or public health frameworks. Instead, the authors contend that modern secular culture has fundamentally altered how people understand themselves and relate to others.

The study draws heavily on thinkers such as philosopher Charles Taylor and theologian Rowan Williams to argue that modern society increasingly encourages people to see themselves as autonomous, self-defining individuals rather than members of interdependent communities.

According to the report, this emphasis on independence and self-creation undermines belonging and leaves people spiritually disconnected.

The authors write that the rise of “competitive individualism” has weakened solidarity, fraternity and mutual responsibility, while declining belief in God has contributed to what they describe as a “disenchanted” society in which people struggle to find meaning and connection.

The report presents Christianity as fundamentally relational, emphasising that human beings are created for fellowship and community.

Citing biblical passages from Genesis, the Psalms and the New Testament, the authors argue that loneliness contradicts the intended design of human life.

“The Christian faith recognises that loneliness … is deeply problematic,” the report states, pointing to repeated biblical calls for fellowship, unity and mutual encouragement.

Referencing the theologian John Calvin, the study argues that governments have a responsibility not only to maintain order, but also to help people “live together” in peaceful and flourishing communities.

The report also critiques modern ideas of radical self-sufficiency.

“The current narratives concerning selfhood … where identity is understood to be a matter of self-determination and personal choice, stands in stark contrast to the idea of creatureliness,” the authors write.

They continue: “To be a creature suggests dependence upon the power of the Creator, existing within divinely established limits proper to human being. Such a recognition counteracts ‘the myth of self-creation and isolated self-regulation’ whereby loneliness is far more likely."

A recurring theme throughout the report is the erosion of what it calls the “institutions of charity” - the local spaces and organisations where people once formed relationships and experienced belonging.

These include churches, libraries, museums, youth groups, community centres, arts venues, and other civic gathering places.

The report argues that such institutions create opportunities for people to encounter one another outside systems of competition and economic pressure.

Without them, communities become increasingly fragmented and individuals more isolated.

The study points to declining church attendance and the closure of community facilities across Scotland as evidence of weakening social cohesion.

At the same time, the authors note that people who regularly attend church tend to report lower levels of loneliness than those who do not.

One section of the report explores loneliness through biblical experiences arguing that Scripture provides a language for suffering that modern society often lacks.

The authors suggest that lament - openly expressing grief, confusion and pain before God - should not be seen as weakness or unbelief, but as a truthful and healthy response to suffering.

Examples ranging from Job’s isolation to Christ’s cry from the cross are used to argue that faith does not mean the suppression of pain.

Instead, the report says belonging can still exist even amid suffering when individuals remain connected to God and community.

Another chapter argues strongly that stable marriages and family structures remain among the most important sources of belonging in society.

The report adopts The Daily Telegraph’s Lucy Denyer’s description of marriage as “societal glue,” claiming that stable family life decreases loneliness, improves wellbeing, reinforces communities, benefits children, and lowers social costs linked to poverty, crime and mental health pressures.

The authors also draw on the philosophy of Thomas Aquinas to examine friendship and human connection. Using Aquinas’ framework, the report distinguishes between friendships based on usefulness, friendships based on pleasure, and deeper virtuous friendships grounded in mutual care and spiritual love.

The report argues that genuine belonging cannot be separated from spiritual life, and that friendship with God forms the foundation for meaningful and virtuous relationships between people.

It calls on Scottish policymakers to treat loneliness as a national concern that cuts across health, education, economics and community life, and recommends the prioritisation of youth loneliness as a national policy issue.

Logos wants to see greater investment in local communities, youth services and shared public spaces, and more robust support for marriage and family life, as well as the protection of community institutions such as libraries and churches, volunteering opportunities, and a national wellbeing framework that measures social connection alongside economic success.

The report argues that policy decisions should be judged not only by financial outcomes but also by whether they strengthen or weaken belonging.

“A society in which people are seen and known cannot be created by policy alone,” it concludes. “It is formed in families, sustained in communities and embodied in the institutions that hold life together.”

The authors add: “If Scotland is to address loneliness seriously, it must move beyond managing isolation towards rebuilding belonging. That task is not only social and economic but moral and human. It asks what kind of nation we want to be and whether we are willing to build a society in which more people can truly say that they are seen, known and part of something larger than themselves.”