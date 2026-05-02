Thousands expected as ‘Jesus March’ returns to London for Pentecost

Thousands of Christians from across the UK are set to gather in central London this Pentecost weekend for a large-scale public event celebrating the Christian faith.

The gathering, known as the Jesus March, will take place on Saturday 23 May from 2pm to 5pm.

The event is being coordinated by Ichthus Christian Fellowship in collaboration with a range of churches and Christian ministries.

Leaders behind the initiative are keen to view the “breadth, depth and racial diversity” of the Church in the UK.

Organisers say the procession is expected to begin close to Marble Arch and pass through Piccadilly, before ending in Trafalgar Square with a time of collective worship and prayer.

Framed around the theme “Hope in our Hearts, Joy on the Streets,” the event is intended as “a public and passionate celebration of Jesus,” bringing together believers from different church traditions, cultural backgrounds and age groups for praise and prayer in the heart of the capital.

Organisers say it comes at a time when many churches are noting a fresh surge of interest in Christianity and increased confidence in sharing the gospel.

Originally launched in London in 1987, the March for Jesus grew into an international movement, spreading to cities across Europe and beyond.

After a period of reduced activity, similar events have recently seen a revival in cities such as Dublin, Belfast, Paris and Amsterdam, as well as in parts of Germany, Spain and Eastern Europe.

This year’s London gathering marks a relaunch of the movement under its new name, Jesus March.

Organisers are encouraging widespread participation, describing the event as a peaceful and non-political occasion focused solely on worship.

They have emphasised that political or national flags will not be allowed, with the march centred entirely on honouring Jesus in a spirit of unity.

Organisers are urging churches and individuals alike to prepare and mobilise ahead of what they hope will be a significant moment of public faith and unity in London.

Further details, including the route and registration, are available on the official event website.