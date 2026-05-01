Newsboys launch legal action against MercyMe, concert promoters and media

The Christian band Newsboys and owner Wes Campbell have filed a federal lawsuit in Tennessee alleging defamation and antitrust violations against major figures in CCM, including MercyMe and frontman Bart Millard, claiming a coordinated effort to force them out of the concert market.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, accuses concert promoters, nonprofits, media outlets and artists of participating in what it describes as a wide-ranging scheme to damage the plaintiffs’ reputation, sever business relationships and eliminate them from the Christian touring ecosystem.

“In this case, Wes Campbell, and the four musicians comprising the Christian musical artists known as the ‘Newsboys,’ their families, and the ministries they have dedicated their lives to build, have been destroyed by the actions of the Defendants,” the lawsuit states.

It alleges those actions included “the publication of defamatory articles fueled by competitors with anticompetitive motives” and were “part of a coordinated scheme involving anticompetitive misconduct, misappropriation of confidential information, contractual breaches, and the dissemination of statements known to be false.”

Among the defendants is LiveCo/TPR, which the lawsuit describes as a dominant force formed through the consolidation of Transparent Productions, Premier Productions and Rush Concerts. The complaint alleges the consolidation created a monopoly over Christian concert promotion, with involvement from Waterland Private Equity.

The lawsuit also names World Vision, alleging it secured exclusive or near-exclusive fundraising access at concerts promoted by LiveCo/TPR, limiting opportunities for other nonprofit partners tied to Campbell.

In addition, The Roys Report is accused of defamation over articles published in 2025 and this year related to an incident in 2014 in which a woman who toured with Newsboys alleged that a crew member raped her while former lead singer Michael Tait watched.

While many of the named defendants have not commented publicly, Julie Roys, the founder and publisher of The Roys Report, told Variety, “We have not been served with the complaint, but we are aware of it."

"As a matter of policy, we don’t comment on pending litigation," she added. "The Roys Report stands by its reporting and will address the allegations through the appropriate legal process.”

The complaint alleges those news reports omitted statements made to law enforcement that plaintiffs say contradicted later claims. What was initially characterized as a “consensual liaison” had “morphed into a story of rape” by The Roys Report amid what plaintiffs claim was a broader competitive battle.

“The ‘non-story’ of Nicole’s [a pseudonym given to the woman] consensual liaison in 2014 that had 11 years later morphed into a story of rape cannot be understood apart from the anticompetitive battle,” the complaint states, adding that the dispute centers on tensions between Campbell’s companies and Waterland Private Equity. “Solving the mystery starts and ends there,” the suit adds.

Several artists, including MercyMe and lead singer Bart Millard are also named. The lawsuit alleges they breached contracts with Campbell-affiliated entities and that those breaches were induced as part of the broader alleged scheme.

Beyond the allegations, the plaintiffs are seeking significant financial damages for lost income, reputational harm and disrupted business relationships. The lawsuit also asks the court to halt what it describes as anticompetitive practices, potentially opening the Christian concert market to greater competition and restoring access to tours, venues and partnerships the plaintiffs say were denied to them.

Additionally, the complaint seeks to clear the plaintiffs’ names by challenging what it describes as false or misleading reporting, while also requesting court intervention to prevent similar conduct in the future.

The filing comes during a tumultuous period for Newsboys, which has faced industry fallout tied to allegations against Tait, published last year by The Roys Report. Multiple men have accused Tait of sexual misconduct spanning decades, including allegations of drugging and assault, some dating back to the early 2000s and allegedly involving minors.

Tait has acknowledged engaging in “unwanted sensual” contact with men and admitted to long-term substance abuse, while disputing some details of the allegations.

In the wake of the controversy, Newsboys were dropped by their longtime record label and pulled from radio rotation, with new frontman Adam Agee telling audiences the band had been “canceled by promoters and venues all over the world.”

© The Christian Post