Belfast churches 'heartbroken' over unrest

Homes, shops and vehicles have been set on fire in Belfast. (Photo: Sky News)

Belfast churches are praying for their city and the nation after another night of unrest following a brutal knife attack.

Protests and rioting have followed the stabbing of Stephen Ogilvie, with homes and vehicles set on fire, and riot police and water cannon deployed in a bid to restore calm.

Ogilvie sustained serious injuries to his head and neck in Monday night's attack, and has reportedly lost his left eye.

On Wednesday, a 30-year-old Sudanese man, reportedly an asylum seeker, appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

Belfast City Vineyard said it was "heartbroken" over the events of recent days. It has been holding online prayer meetings in response to the situation.

In a message to members, the church said, "As followers of Jesus we are called to reject hatred, violence and the dehumanisation of others. Instead, we seek to be guided by the words of Jesus: 'Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God' (Matthew 5:9) and 'Love your neighbour as yourself.' (Luke 10:27).

"Today we stand in lament and say ‘Lord, have mercy on this city.’

"We also pray for all those who are fearful, have been affected by the violence, or are working to bring peace."

UTBelfast has asked people to pray for Belfast and Northern Ireland.

Christian Fellowship Church Senior Pastor Andrew Gibson said the knife attack was "horrific" and that he was praying that "justice prevails". However, he said that the violent response to that attack "is not the way of the Kingdom of God" and that rioters were "causing more harm".

"It's not the way of Jesus. Violence will only create a cycle of more violence," he said.

He called on people to pray for their communities and civic leaders, and for peace, adding, "Pray for peace to descend and remain in our time ... to allow respectful, well-thought and considered listening to one another."

The unrest has impacted local churches, some of this being down to disruptions to travel and transport, with New Life City Church postponing a meeting planned for Tuesday night and the Northern Ireland Evangelical Alliance telling Premier Christian News that it closed its offices early on Wednesday.

The General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, which is meeting in Belfast until Friday, has also been affected as the installation of its new Moderator, Rev Dr Richard Kerr, has been moved to Thursday.

Outgoing Moderator, Rt Rev Dr Richard Murray, said he was "appalled" by the attack on Ogilvie but that he was equally "appalled" by the rioting in response to it. He led members of the General Assembly in praying for the situation earlier this week.

Addressing the General Assembly, he said that "whilst in a democracy, people have the right to protest, they don't have a right to riot, or to intimidate, or to threaten, or even to take life".

“We commend the PSNI for their work in protecting people and property, as well as the other emergency services, and as Moderator speaking on behalf of this denomination, I want to appeal to the wider community for peace and calm, and for sense to prevail," he said.

The Methodist Church in Ireland said in a statement that it "strongly condemns" Monday night's attack.

"The thoughts and prayers of the Methodist people in Ireland are with the victim, his family, and those affected by or who witnessed this traumatic incident," it said.

"We urge everyone to act with calmness and responsibility and to allow the PSNI to continue their investigation.

"We strongly condemn any attempt to inflame tensions, spread misinformation or sow division in our communities.

"Rather, we encourage community leadership at all levels to help calm any tensions and provide forums in which genuine concerns can be expressed.

"Events like this can heighten anxiety and fear for minority groups who are an integral part of our communities. Every human being is made in God’s image and we continue to pray for a society in which everyone feels safe."

The Irish Bishops’ Conference said it was "disconcerting" that migrant homes and businesses are reportedly being targeted. In a statement released from their summer meeting at Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth, the bishops prayed for peace and that "the sacred dignity of each human person would be upheld by all".

They also called for the police and community leaders to be shown support as they respond to the situation, adding, "The true measure of a just society is one which effectively welcomes newcomers, combats racism and rejects divisive political rhetoric."

Protests have spread to other parts of the UK, including Scotland, prompting the Church of Scotland to issue a statement appealing for calm.

Rev Sarah Brown, convener of the Public Life and Social Justice programme group of the Church of Scotland, said the protests had "created an atmosphere of intimidation".

“There is nothing to be gained from such actions," she said.

“The knife attack in Belfast was clearly a terrible and frightening incident.

“The Church of Scotland stands in solidarity with the victim, and our prayers are with them, their family and friends and the wider community.

“In the face of such violence our response should be a calm and resolute determination to see justice done, according to the law.

“Jesus called us to love our neighbour and to welcome the stranger. At a time of growing political extremism, it is even more important that the rights, freedoms and protections of people from religious and racial minority groups are respected.

“All our neighbours living in Scotland should be able to feel safe and welcome here and be able to call it home.”

Welcome Churches has issued the following prayer:

Lord Jesus, Prince of Peace, we pray for Northern Ireland today.

Following the shocking attack on Monday night, and the violence and disorder seen in some communities last night, we pray for peace to return to our streets.

We pray that all further violence will cease, and that no more people will be harmed, threatened, or driven from their homes.

We pray for the man injured in Monday's attack, for his family and loved ones, and for all those affected by this terrible incident.

We pray for the families who have been forced to leave their homes for safety, and for all those who feel frightened by recent events.

We remember especially refugees, people seeking asylum, migrants, and ethnic minority communities, as well as all others who are living with fear and uncertainty today.

We pray for the police, firefighters, ambulance crews, and all emergency services responding to these incidents. Give them wisdom, courage, and protection.

We pray for community leaders, churches, and elected representatives seeking to bring calm and serve the good of the community.

We pray for truth and compassion in our conversations, both online and offline. Bring self-control where there is anger, understanding where there is fear, and peace where there is division.

Lord, have mercy on Northern Ireland, lead us in the way of peace. May every person here, regardless of their background or experience, will know Your peace and be safe tonight.

Amen.