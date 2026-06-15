Kyiv’s Dormition Cathedral badly damaged in major Russian strikes on Ukrainian capital

The gilded domes of the Cathedral of the Dormition of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, Ukraine, before the fire. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Kyiv’s historic Dormition Cathedral, part of the UNESCO-listed Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, caught fire overnight after a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

It was one of the most intense aerial bombardments on Kyiv in recent weeks, involving dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones targeting multiple sites across the city and wider Ukraine, authorities said.

Emergency services battled to contain the blaze at the 11th-century cathedral, one of Ukraine’s most revered religious landmarks and a symbol of Orthodox Christian heritage in Eastern Europe.

Footage showed flames and smoke rising from the roof of the building as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

Ukrainian officials said at least several people were killed in Kyiv and others injured, while nationwide casualties were higher amid strikes in multiple regions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strikes and Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called them a "brutal assault on our people and our heritage". Ukraine is urging Western allies to increase air defence support and political pressure on Moscow.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said, "We will be urgently initiating all relevant procedures within UNESCO and all other international mechanisms, demanding immediate and adequate responses to this state barbarism.

"We expect strong reactions by international institutions and capitals. No vague words, silence, or weak steps. We need action now to stop Russian barbarism."

The Ukrainian Embassy in Belgium said that the fire at the cathedral had covered around 800 square meters.

"Targeting the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra is an unforgivable attack on Ukraine's cultural and spiritual heritage and on a site of outstanding value to humanity. We expect a strong response from the international community," it said in a statement.

Russia has previously denied deliberately targeting cultural or civilian sites, and on Monday reiterated claims that it does not strike religious infrastructure, blaming Ukrainian air defence activity for some of the damage.

The Pechersk Lavra complex, founded in 1051, is one of Ukraine’s most important religious sites and was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1990. It has been repeatedly affected during the war, but the latest fire marks one of the most significant incidents of damage to the cathedral itself since the conflict began.

The war, now in its fourth year, has seen repeated long-range strikes on Ukrainian cities, with Kyiv remaining a frequent target of missile and drone attacks.