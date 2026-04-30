Lib Dems admit unlawful discrimination against Christian parliamentary candidate

David Campanale

Just days before local elections, the Liberal Democrats have admitted to unlawful religious discrimination against a parliamentary candidate over his Christian views.

David Campanale was deselected as the party's prospective MP candidate for Sutton and Cheam, and replaced by Luke Taylor MP ahead of elections in 2024. Mr Taylor is still the Lib Dem MP for Sutton and Cheam.

Mr Campanale, a lay Anglican and former BBC journalist, launched legal action after an alleged two-year campaign against him by local party members and LGBT activists.

In his complaint, Mr Campanale claimed to have been “mocked and abused in relation to his beliefs”, and challenged over his links to the Christian People's Alliance.

The party's original defence document claimed it was a “statement of fact” that the “party of past prominent Liberal Democrats with Christian beliefs, such as Shirley Williams and Charles Kennedy, was over”. It also claimed it “had a right to deselect” candidates who “expressed religious beliefs” contrary to the party's policy positions.

The party's stance drew widespread criticism at the time, including from the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, who said it set a "worrying" precedent and that "it may be impossible” for Christians to stand as parliamentary candidates for the Lib Dems.

Former Lib Dem justice minister Sir Simon Hughes criticised what he called “clearly illiberal, discriminatory, anti-Christian comments” against Mr Campanale.

Over 20,000 people signed a petition calling for his reinstatement, including the late Bishop of Guildford, Andrew Watson, and the Bishop of Winchester, Philip Mounstephen.

After a four-year legal battle, the Lib Dems have agreed to pay Mr Campanale damages after admitting that the party “unlawfully discriminated” against Mr Campanale over “his protected beliefs”. The party now faces a legal bill that may be in excess of £250,000.

Mr Campanale said his case was crowdfunded by just over 1,500 people through the petition website, CitizenGo.

Responding to the outcome, Mr Campanale said, “For this victory, I thank God, my legal team at Ai Law and my supporters, especially Sir Simon Hughes and friends in the Lib Dem Christian Forum, who stood by me throughout."

He added, "It’s time for all political parties to recognise Christianity as the foundation of Britain's democracy. For this reason, the historic faith of our nation must be celebrated - and defended."

His barrister, Alasdair Henderson, an equality commissioner who led the investigation into antisemitism in the Labour Party, said, “The Liberal Democrats have admitted that Mr Campanale was subject to several significant acts of unlawful direct and indirect discrimination because of his Christian beliefs, as well as victimisation when he tried to engage the party’s internal processes to defend himself.

"It is extremely disappointing to see any political party failing to uphold the law in this way.

"Hopefully, the Liberal Democrats will learn from this case and clearly re-affirm that they welcome members from any faith, will prohibit all forms of unlawful discrimination, and will protect freedom of conscience at all levels of the party.”

A spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats said: “This is an ongoing legal case so it would not be appropriate to comment. The Liberal Democrats are home to people of all faiths and none, including many Christians. Three Liberal Democrat MPs in neighbouring seats to Sutton and Cheam are practising Christians including party leader Ed Davey.”