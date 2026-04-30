London bishop 'deeply saddened' by attack on Jews in Golders Green

A man has been arrested in connection with the attack. (Photo: Metropolitan Police)

The Bishop of Edmonton has said he is "deeply shocked and saddened" by an attack on two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, north London.

The stabbing victims were named locally as Shilome Rand, 34, and Moshe Shine, 76. They are in a stable condition at hospital.

The attack has been formally declared a terrorist incident and one man has been arrested.

Bishop Anderson Jeremiah said it was "devastating" that such an attack had occurred within his local community.

"As a resident of Golders Green, I am appalled by this ongoing cycle of violence fuelled by antisemitism. Just an hour ago, I was walking down the very street where the attack took place.

"This was not just an attack on individuals, but on the safety and spirit of our entire neighbourhood. In the face of such darkness, our community must stand firm.

"We must respond with unwavering resilience and a commitment to the kind of love and unity that overcomes bigotry.

"My prayers are with the victims and their families, and I stand in solidarity with the Jewish community. We will not be defined by those who seek to divide us, but by our collective strength and support for one another."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has condemned the "appalling antisemitic attack" and called a Cobra meeting.

The attack prompted outcry from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which said words were "not enough to confront this scourge" of attacks on Jews in London.

Israel's foreign ministry posted a statement to X calling on the UK to "act decisively and urgently".

"After attacks on synagogues, Jewish institutions, community ambulances and now Jews targeted in Golders Green, the UK government can no longer claim this is under control," it said.

"Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s statements are no substitute for confronting the roots of antisemitism festering across United Kingdom.

"British Jews should not need security patrols and emergency volunteers to live openly as Jews.

"Enough words. The UK must act decisively and urgently."

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis has called for "meaningful action". He said the attack demonstrated that Jews in Britain are "not safe" and that "far more needs to be done" to protect them.