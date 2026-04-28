Enoch Burke saga continues as hearing collapses

Enoch Burke

Enoch Burke’s appeal hearing into his dismissal from Wilson’s Hospital School came to an abrupt end after he continually interrupted proceedings in protest at the school's legal representatives, eventually leading to his removal from court by prison officers.

The saga began in 2022 when the evangelical teacher took issue with an email sent by the principal of Wilson’s Hospital School requesting that staff use “they/them” to refer to a trans-identifying student.

Burke not only objected to this in writing, but did so publicly at a service in front of other staff, parents and students. Burke was later suspended and barred from the school by an injunction.

Despite this, Burke continued turning up for work and was first jailed in September 2022 for contempt of court. He was eventually dismissed, but in the years since has racked up a number of stints in jail and hundreds of thousands of euros in fines due to his refusal to accept court rulings.

In the latest development, Burke was due to speak at his appeal on Friday, but objected to the presence of legal representatives from Wilson’s Hospital School on the grounds that the hearing was meant to be “informal”. Burke is representing himself.

Burke was removed after being disruptive. Although permitted to put forward his case again, it has been reported that Burke was again removed from the hearing for continued disruption.

Burke’s brother, Isaac, posted a video on X supporting Enoch’s views.

Bringing formal legal representation, he argued, was “totally contrary to the process provided for by the circular [Department regulation] which states it should be informal. It’s totally contrary to settled law in this area.”

“It’s supposed to be informal ... him on one side, the teacher, he chose to represent himself, facing the board of management, that’s what the circular says, the chairperson with a serving member of the board to help the chairperson on the other side," he said.

It is likely that Burke will be given another chance to make his case, although it could well be his last.