Street preacher case is a 'shocking' attack on freedom of religion and speech

Staff writer
Pastor Clive Johnston
 (Photo: The Christian Institute)

As Pastor Clive Johnston’s trial resumes, The Christian Institute has warned that the prosecution of a man for preaching the gospel represents a “shocking” attack on freedom of speech and religion.

Johnston was cautioned and later prosecuted for delivering an open air sermon on a Sunday in 2024.

The sermon took place by the road side and was technically within an abortion clinic buffer zone. However, the sermon made no mention of abortion and was centred on John 3:16, which states, "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."

Johnston is accused of intentionally influencing a protected person, or being reckless as to whether his actions had that effect and could face a fine and a criminal record, if convicted. He is being supported in his case by The Christian Institute.

Simon Calvert, Deputy Director of The Christian Institute, said, “Should a law designed to stop abortion protests be used to criminalise gospel preaching? John 3:16 is a wonderful, famous verse and everyone knows it says nothing about abortion. 

“We have amazing freedom in this country to share the Christian message. That’s why we’ve taken on this case. Prosecuting Pastor Johnston for preaching ‘God so loved the world’ near a hospital on a quiet Sunday is a shocking new attempt to restrict freedom of religion and freedom of speech in a part of the world where open air gospel services are a part of the culture.” 

He added, “Christians are pro-life. But preaching the good news about Christ is not the same thing as protesting against abortion. The police and the Public Prosecution Service are overstepping the mark.” 

The US has expressed an interest in the case, with the state department saying it is “monitoring” the situation along with other similar cases, such as those prosecuted for silently praying within abortion buffer zones.

In a statement the state department said, “The United States is still monitoring many “buffer zone” cases in the UK, as well as other acts of censorship across Europe. The UK’s persecution of silent prayer represents not only an egregious violation of the fundamental right to free speech and religious liberty, but also a concerning departure from the shared values that ought to underpin US-UK relations.” 

Commenting on Pastor Johnston's case, former Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said, "It is extraordinary that in a Christian country the police think it is an offence to preach the word of God outside a hospital."

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